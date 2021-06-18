The history of the Vespa, the legendary motorcycle referred to in ‘Luca’

Luca (Enrico Casarosa, 2021), the new Disney and Pixar movie now available on Disney Plus, could be seen as a tribute to Italian culture. Not only because of the place where the story takes place –Portorosso, non-existent but inspired by the Italian coast–; also because of the gastronomic references –ice cream, pasta–, sports –football and cycling– and the Vespa.

Within all these winks, its protagonists, Alberto and Luca, promote a particular illusion towards an object, a means of transport with a history as rich as Italian: the Vespa. It is an old motorcycle firm rooted, in one way or another, within Italian culture and, on a large scale, in the imagination of all motorcycle lovers.

The Vespa was developed by Enrico Piaggio, owner of the Piaggio company, and Corradino D’Ascanio, who was an aeronautical engineer. They were looking for a more comfortable alternative to traditional means of transport, after the Second World War. That was the beginning of a story as curious as it is transcendental of an icon that, as Luca refers to, is also a synonym of freedom.

Vespa: how did it come about?

When Corradino D’Ascanio presented the prototype to Enrico Piaggio, the boss commented: “It’s pretty. It reminds me of a wasp ”. Before his eyes, Piaggio had a revolutionary vehicle in different ways. From the comfort that it transmitted as for a detail no less. The engine was located on the rear wheel, unlike many traditional motorcycles.

It is suspected that D’Ascanio got that idea, that of the engine on the wheel, from the study of the designs of different airplanes, one of his weaknesses. The result was a vehicle with a thin front part accompanied by one of the wheels, a connector – where the feet rest – and the rear part, altering the common arrangement of the engine. A detail that rounded off the similarity to the insect was the handlebar, evoking the antennae of the wasp.

The first was the Vespa 98. It was manufactured for commercial purposes during April 1946 and was presented in partnership at the Rome golf circuit. From then on, the Pontedera factory would begin to produce them. From April 1946 to April 1947, 2,484 Vespas were manufactured. Although in principle they did not attract so much attention, year after year the production increased. By 1956 the company had already sold one million copies in Europe.

The rise of the company and the development of new designs was accompanied by different specialized media. The growth of its reputation, hand in hand with the expansion into other markets in Europe and the United States, led to positive comments from the Times magazine itself, which already defined it as something “completely Italian”. This interpretation, due to its cultural value, justifies its appearance in Luca.

That machine, with a tubular chassis, without rear suspension, designed with a front body that would protect the driver, almost like a shield, began to attract the attention of locals and strangers due to its innovative design. Little by little it was established as a classic.

The history of the company

While the history of the Vespa began in 1946, the production company’s tale has even deeper roots. Its founder was Rinaldo Piaggio, who in 1884 set up a company focused on the production of boats. Then the business expanded into the manufacture of railroads, vans and various motor vehicles, almost as an echo of the first industrial revolution, which lasted until 1840, according to an estimate.

Piaggio continued to his own, developing moving machinery of different magnitudes. But, During 1917, he made one of his great leaps: he began to manufacture seaplanes and airplanes during the First World War. Like several manufacturing companies of the time, the business paid off. To such an extent that Piaggio became one of the benchmark companies in this field.

That growth only found a brake during another armed conflict, the Second World War. Piaggio’s factories were bombed and the company had to rethink in various aspects. After the conflict, with devastated cities and non-existent communication routes, there was a latent need. An economical means of transport was urgent in relation to other individuals.

That was the idea that moved Enrico Piaggio. Perhaps that is why, perhaps, it is a vehicle in which seat space and leg protection predominate over speed or a preference for more aerodynamic and exuberant designs, for example. The result of this initial interest not only favored the company, which was beginning to move in another direction, preserving its essence; it also left mankind with a design that has transcended its creators and the era in which it was produced, with more than thirty prototypes presented. A couple of them appear in Luca.

The Vespa and the cinema

The Vespa, with the passing of time, had already stopped attracting attention to only the media. Its expansion and attractiveness, increasing sales levels, took it to another plane: it became a cultural icon, usually associated with Italy.

It is likely that his appearance in different outstanding films –before Luca– in the history of cinema had a lot of influence on this and, in particular, the figure of Audrey hepburn. She is the protagonist of Holidays in Rome (William Wyler, 1953). It is common for posters and reproductions inspired by the play to highlight the image of the actress driving a Vespa, traveling with Gregory Peck.

Other films in which a Vespa appeared, with a higher or lower level of exposure, are: La Dolce Vita (Federico Fellini, 1960), To Rome with love (Woody Allen, 2012), Under the Tuscan sun (Audrey Wells, 2003), UNCLE (Guy Ritchie, 2015), among others.

Today, Vespa retains several of the aspects that made it unique and innovative at the time. Added to that is the company’s ability to adapt to the trends of its time. That is why you can already get an electronic Vespa.

The legacy seems to be safe. Business production continues, recently celebrating 75 years of launch. There are times when the Vespa became fashionable again – beyond the traditional users and clubs – and works like Luca that continue to cultivate its memory and tradition.

