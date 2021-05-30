The history of the first speeding ticket

I bet my paycheck you’ve never been happy to see flashing lights in your rearview mirror or the flash of a camera on the road. And I raise the stakes by stating that that same night you went to bed knowing that you could be fined.for speeding. But how do you think the first person to receive one felt? It’s a safe bet to say that you would be really surprised.

The first car fined for speeding took place on January 28, 1896, to name Mr. Walter Arnold. Was driving through Paddock Wood in Kent, UK, at 8 mph (13 km / h). Despite the seemingly slow speed, Arnold was actually going four times over the legal limit. At the time of the violation, the limit was 2 mph (3.2 km / h), and even then, he was asked to have a flagger accompany him and to walk in front of his vehicle to warn passersby of his approach.

When the police officer noticed that Arnold was driving “at full speed”, he got on his bike and chased after him. As the average walking speed is between 4 and 7 km / h, and the average riding a bicycle is between 20 and 30 km / h, we think that the police should not take too long to hunt down poor Arnold. However, the chase lasted up to eight kilometers before the meritorious captured the man, after which he was immediately sent to a judge, who finally fined him a penance shilling.

Although he was probably not very satisfied with the fact that he had to pay, the case really did Arnold a disservice in his business. As the owner of one of the UK’s leading personal motor vehicle dealerships, he made a living selling classic Benz models (the predecessor of Mercedes-Benz) that he imported from Germany. It was in one of these cars, modified by his own company and called “Arnold Motor Carriage”, with which he received his speeding ticket.

The second speeding penalty occurred a few years later, in 1899, when Jacob German, a taxi driver from New York, USA, was stopped on Lexington Street in Manhattan by a police officer again on a bicycle for going to 12 mph (19.3 km / h) when the posted speed limit was 8 mph (13 km / h). Good thing he was lucky they hadn’t stopped him while turning, because the limit was 4 mph (6.4 km / h) at the time. However, German wasn’t just slapped on the wrist, he was jailed.

However, despite the fact that it occurred several years later, some argue that the first sanctioning ticket was written in 1904 on Dayton, Ohio (USA). We are talking about a written summons issued to the Mr. Harry Myers, where it is discussed whether it was really the first speeding ticket. The fact that many engineers and designers at the time were located in the North American state and contributed to the strength of the automotive advance in that period of time may have helped to give credibility.

When Myers got the ticket, he was going to 12 mph (19.3 km / h) in an area with a limit of 8 mph (13 km / h)on straight roads and 4 mph (6.4 km / h) on curves. Myers was hit, again by an officer on a bicycle, and served the first written ticket in history on site, on West Third Street. The distinction with Arnold and German is that while the two certainly paid for their breakneck speed, there is no evidence that they actually got hit. a physical fine. Myers received a written subpoena as evidence of his conduct.

Although it has not been fully confirmed, there are suspicions that the Myers who had the “honor” of receiving that first written ticket was the same Harry C. Myers who was famous for his acting and directing career, a name associated with silent film at the beginning of the 20th century. So if it’s really the same man, he was already famous on more levels than initially thought.

Source: Hot Cars