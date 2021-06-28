The history of tattoos, more alive than ever

Although it may seem that tattoos are a relatively recent fad or an art dedicated to a specific type of person, this couldn’t be further from the truth.

The first tattooists have been known archaeologically in ancient cultures such as the Japanese tattoo, with pieces dating back more than ten thousand years. In fact, the art of tattooing is inspired by an ancient practice that was believed to help souls cross to paradise after passing away.

The tattoo is already recognized as a culture and its history continues, but without leaving behind any of its roots and improving each time to achieve a more relevant level of social impact.

Where did the culture of tattooing come from?

Specialists in history and culture trace the origin of the tattoo to the Neolithic period, more than five thousand years ago in Siberia and the Danube Delta. However, some may indicate a dating of even ten thousand years old in Egyptian and Japanese culture.

In these periods, tattoos represented a precise message for each culture. For example, the Egyptians used it to represent social status in women, as well as marking mummies to identify them.

On the other hand, in Germanic culture and the Celts, they used this type of marks on the skin to identify their warriors in battles, as well as to highlight their hierarchy, number of victories and other similar symbols.

Other cultures in America, such as the Aztecs, they tattooed children to worship their gods and marked them to seal what their future purpose would be.

Populations in which there has been prominence in tattoos

There are three especially important cultures in tattoo history:

Haida

Haida culture or tattoo is the art expressed in the symbolism of the indigenous peoples of British Columbia and Alaska. Its major representations are connected with nature and spirits.

Polynesia

The islands of Polynesia used to tattoo their natives to express their art, religious symbologies and worship their gods. Despite the fact that these practices were persecuted by the settlers, the designs prevail and are still used as inspiration today.

Japanese

Although today there are those who associate them with the Japanese mafia, these types of tattoos are up to ten thousand years old. In those times he became famous for being an artistic expression that used the entire body as a canvas, and it is common to find 100% tattooed bodies.

The rise of tattoos today

Did you know that at least 40% of millennials and genZ have at least one tattoo on their body? Currently, tattooing is a booming trend. This is not only because many taboos regarding the art of tattooing have been demystified, but because there have been great technological advances related to equipment and inks, which have not only made them more beautiful and durable, but are safer. and less painful.