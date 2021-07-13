The history of Porsche’s PDK gearbox and how it outperformed manuals

The Porsche PDK shift It is already practically an institution, as over the years a gap has been created among high performance automatic transmissions. This is the double clutch box that is present in all Stuttgart models (in some as the only option) and that has contributed to maximizing performance and minimizing consumption. Now we are going to do a review of its history.

Although it may not seem like it, it has happened more than half a century from Porsche’s first approach with this PDK change. The German manufacturer sought to create an automatic transmission that did not have the disadvantages of this type of box and that presented a behavior close to that of the manuals. In 1964 they dared with a five speed racing transmission with double clutch that would be the beginning of everything.

Porsche 956 in which the PDK gearbox was first tested

Another transmission prototype followed four-speed automatic with electro-hydraulic control in 1968 while they were still looking for an optimal result. And it was finally in 1979 when the first Porsche Doppelkupplungsgetriebe gearbox arrived, the German term from which the acronym PDK comes and which literally means “dual-clutch transmission”. It was designed to be mounted on the Porsche 995, a four-seater sports car prototype.

Although its production began in 1981 and was tested by first time in competition with the Porsche 956 in 1983. From the following season it accompanied what has been one of the brand’s most successful cars thanks, in part, to this technological advance. Porsche’s PDK change allowed change gear without interrupting traction, so the vehicle improved its performance and consumption. Although it was still too early for it to go into production.

In the 1980s there were still quite a few limitations in terms of electronics and the computing power of the control units, so the PDK could not achieve the comfort required by a road car. However, it was always on the brand’s agenda and with the turn of the century came the first PDK for a street car, which would be the Porsche 911 Carrera (997). The sports car fitted the dual-clutch automatic transmission without losing its characteristic driving dynamism, offering the efficiency of a manual and the comfort of an automatic.

Technically, it divides the gear groups on two axles, which are connected to the engine in parallel via two “powershift” clutches. The first axis has the odd and reverse gears, while the second has the odd gears. Each gear is selected by forks, as if it were a manual gearbox, but on the PDK operated electrohydraulically. From the beginning the results were very positive, although with time it has been improving.

Transitions between gears are made up to 60% faster than in other conventional automatic boxes. In addition, in the Porsche they have always helped to reduce consumption and, currently, to which some predictive driving assistants function. Even the most radical Porsche come with PDK, as its accelerations of 0 to 100 km / h is half a second faster on average than in the manual versions.