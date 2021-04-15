The history of cinema in kisses

‘Breakfast at Diamonds (B. Edwards, 1961)

More movie kisses, and wet too. Although now because of an incessant and metaphorical rain that soaks Holly Golightly, the New York socialite who aspires to be an actress, and Paul, another aspiring to everything: to write, to succeed and, especially, to seduce the neighbor who goes out to the patio of lights to play the guitar. A happy ending like few others, carried on the shoulders, and to the sound of Henry Mancini, by some brilliant Audrey Hepburn and George Peppard without forgetting Gato, the nameless ditto that ends up uniting them.