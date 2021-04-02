The history of chatbots: from Eliza to Siri | News | Communications

The history of chatbots: from Eliza to Siri.

Eight years ago the movie HER was released in theaters and we were spectators of a utopia not too far from our lives today. Perhaps, the human being is still not ready to fall in love with a computer system, but he is able to make it part of his day-to-day life and even be present in many of the daily tasks that we carry out, as is the recommendation of music or make an appointment in, for example, shops such as hairdressers or restaurants.

In the movie, we observe how the Artificial Intelligence based assistant, Samantha, is able to know the protagonist better than his own ex-wife, because it is expressly designed to meet the needs of the user. In our reality and, since 2015, Siri or Cortana, makes life easier in this same sense, from recommending music or content to view in our free time, to reporting the weather forecast. But, what we did not imagine is that chatbots have been in our lives since 1950, and they can act as psychologists, as comedians, win prizes and even write books.

As far as companies are concerned, This technology is increasingly being implemented in more channels and in a more sophisticated way. Users are no longer satisfied with being limited to basic communication methods, such as sending an email, but rather want to interact with technology through a wide number of channels. In fact, according to a Gartner study, Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be one of the main investments companies will make to improve the customer experience in the coming years. In addition, according to this report, up to 47% of organizations will use chatbots for customer service and 40% will have virtual assistants.

Since masvoz We wanted to review the main changes in chatbots and how they have revolutionized the way we communicate with brands:

? In 1950 Alan Turing asked himself the question of whether machines can think, so he proposed a test in which an interrogator determined which player was a human being and which was a machine, by means of a series of written questions. Despite the criticism it had in its day, it is a test that continues to be carried out regularly. At present, it allows to verify which computer program is more similar to the reasoning of a human.

? From that moment on, different systems began to be developed. In 1964 ELIZA was born, which would become the first machine capable of speaking and having a conversation using natural language processing. This technology evolved to such an extent that in 1984 the RACTER chatbot wrote the book “The Policeman’s Beard”, although it was not published as such. It was not until 1998, when Artificial Intelligence, in its beta phase, was included in a chatbot that used AI applied to speech synthesis created by Creative.

? Shortly after, we worked on digitized voices and Dr.Sbaitso, a “psychologist” chatbot, appeared that had a digital voice specifically designed to speak with users.

? Elbot was developed in 2000, and together with it, the chatbot systems that we know today. Elbot was designed to entertain humans through humor. It was the basis through which the virtual assistants we know today were created, such as Siri, in 2010, Alexa or Cortana in 2015. These systems recognize voice commands, create reminders and answer increasingly complex questions.

As we have observed, to this day, chatbots are known by a variety of different names, and they also tend to have varying degrees of intelligence. Also, we have seen that these systems have more and more prominence within customer service, so that they generate a new form of communication between users and companies.

Among the typology that each company decides to apply stands out, for example, the use of the basic chatbot, which is just a little more advanced than a front-end solution to answer frequently asked questions (FAQ). On the other hand, there are those that offer slightly more advanced features, such as data collection (slot filling in English) that allow, for example, to take an order. Finally, those developed using AI, which have the ability to offer a sophisticated conversational experience. The latter are the ones with the greatest prominence among companies.

“The way we communicate has undergone great changes in recent years, both between family members and acquaintances, as well as the relationship between client and company. An evolution that is largely due to technology and Artificial Intelligence applied to voice-to-text transcription and voice chatbots. Communication, increasingly personalized and, above all, applied to solutions within the company helps us to have a great impact on the customer journey and the user experience “, he says Nacho Gines, Product Director of masvoz