At first it was the telephone line. The copper pair, the same one that was used to call by phone, allowed access to the internet. It wasn’t cheap, and it wasn’t easy or comfortable at first. In Spain, the first domestic internet connections were possible thanks to InfoVía from 1995. Until then, accessing the internet was somewhat limited to certain companies and public bodies, such as RedIris. And to use InfoVía, you had to use a specific computer program that acted as an intermediary. On the other hand, the available speeds left something to be desired, normally 28.8 kbps.

It was not until 1999 that ADSL began to be discussed in Spain, a technology that will bring speeds of up to 9 Mbps download and 800 Kbps upload. To get an idea, back then, the telephone connections offered an infrequent maximum of 56 Kbps and 64 or 128 Kbps through ISDN.

ADSL was to make many changes to the spanish internet. The most obvious, faster connections. But it was also going to involve the introduction of flat rate, a fixed payment method that allowed unlimited access during certain time slots. Something unthinkable in the current internet without time limits but that at the end of the 20th century was a revolution for Internet users.

ADSL in detail

ADSL technology was introduced in the United States for the home user in 1997. It will arrive in Spain in 1999 and 2000. But we will talk about it in due course. And it is that this technology has its origins in the 50s. In that decade, the objective was to overcome the limitations of the copper cable used for the conventional telephone line. The speed limit was, in theory, 9,600 bits per second.

It was not until the end of the 1970s and during the 1980s that new technologies emerged based on the same copper cable but that it managed to squeeze its possibilities to transmit more information faster. There are several examples, such as technology ISDN (Integrated Services Digital Network) from 1984 that inspired IDSL (ISDN digital subscriber line). From there will arise what we know as ADSL, an acronym for asymmetric digital subscriber line and which will be patented in 1988 by the company Bellcore and launched in 1989 through constant tests. The fruit, the first ADSL facilities in the United States in 1997.

And from there to Spain from 1999. According to publications of the time, the telephone network of that time had 800 million copper lines. However, there were several aspects to improve. To begin with, the speed limit. Second, the charge by time connection and not by transmitted flow.

To these limits, it is necessary to include the needs of the time such as eliminating the bottleneck to access the internet, which forced to reconnect several times, the connections between corporate networks and leading services back then video on demand and others interactive and multimedia services.

And then ADSL came along. For starters, it did not require a new cabling network to be deployed, as it was compatible with copper twisted pair telephone lines. Through a DSL modem You could send and receive voice, data and videos at “high speed”, or at least that’s how it was understood. Interestingly, the DSL family consisted of several members, such as RADSL, HDSL, SDSL, or VDSL, but ADSL was chosen. The main reason, although they offered greater connection speed, implied a shorter range distance, which would have forced to install a greater number of intermediate exchanges.

Thus, the technology chosen to replace connections by telephone line was ADSL, and more specifically, the ANDSI T1.413-1995 standard that offered speeds of 1.5 Mbps compared to 56 Kbps at that time. That at distances of 6 kilometers. In case the intermediary power station was about 3 kilometers away, the speed could reach 9 Mbps. And since it is a asymmetric connection, the upload speed (user to central) was between 16 and 640 Kbps.

In practice, to use ADSL you needed a ADSL modem, whose manufacturers abounded: 3Com, Alcatel, Cisco, Ericsson, NEC, Nokia … Connected to the computer on the one hand, well by Ethernet cable in its first versions and by USB Cable In later versions, the modem was connected to the telephone network using a signal filter, in English splitter.

ADSL arrives in Spain

October 1999. In Spain it is already possible contract ADSL for 9,300 pesetas per month. At that price you should add a price for registration and installation of 30,740 pesetas plus 26,680 pesetas if you bought the supplied modem. There was still a long way to go self-installation kits that you received by courier. Continuing with that first offer of ADSL: for that price you hired a download speed of 256 Kbps and an upload speed of 128 Kbps. And as an extra, 5 POP3 and 10 Mb mailboxes for your website.

Did those 256 Kbps seem little to you? By 16,200 pesetas monthly you could hire 512 Kbps upload and 128 Kbps download. In addition, you received 10 POP3 and 20 Mb mailboxes for your website. And by 31,700 pesetas, up to 2 Mbps upload and 300 Kbps download, 20 POP3 mailboxes and 30 Mb for your website. Curiously, the price of registration and installation rose in those two plans.

The company that initially offered ADSL in Spain was Telefónica through TeleLine and of Terra Networks, its two brands dedicated to the internet. But other companies that hired the Telefónica network through a service called GigADSL soon joined.

It must be remembered that for decades, Telefónica had functioned as a public company controlling the market exclusively. In 1996 the privatization and in 1998 the first competing company will be launched commercially, Retevisión, which will be joined by others.

Source: BandaAncha.Eu

Another curiosity is that Spain was the first European country to introduce ADSL. In the rest of the European Union cable connections were already popular, which in Spain had 140,000 users distributed among the Grouping of Cable Operators Y OR NOT. However, cable was limited to large cities, especially Madrid and Barcelona.

During the first years of the XXI century, the ADSL was gaining adherents. While the first prices we have seen were somewhat prohibitive, the entry into the market of new players caused prices to gradually decrease. Since 2001, different private operators have launched their ADSL offers with speeds between 128 Kbps and 2 Mbps. Names such as you’reMore, Tele2, Wanadoo, Jazzfree (then Jazztel) or Ya.com they are just some of those who got into a price war that made ADSL available to everyone.

However, prices were still somewhat high, in the opinion of internet associations. And there was another problem. While a flat rateInstead of charging for connected time, this rate was ironically called the wavy rate, since it did not cover 24 hours a day. Instead, you should connect between 6 pm and 8 am the next day so you don’t run into a surprise on your phone bill.

Another problem had to do with technical limitations ADSL. As I said in the previous section, ADSL offers different speeds depending on the distance between the user and the repeater station. That means that depending on where you are, the speed you can get is less than the contracted.

ADSL, ADSL2 + and fiber optics

ADSL technology did not stop evolving to increase the speed of upload and download allowed by the copper telephone line. I said at the beginning that the 1995 standard was originally used, offering speeds of up to 2 Mbps. But over time, improved standards were introduced.

Already in 2005 it is popular in Spain the ADSL2 + with speeds of up to 20 Mb. And as I said at the end of the previous section, that “until” is important, since even if you hire the highest speed available, according to how far are you from the central, you will get less speed. All in all, in a few years it went from 56 Kbps of the telephone connection to those 20 Mb, which, in practice, represented a maximum speed of 24 Mbps of download and 1’2 Mbps of upload.

Thus, the increasingly competitive prices and with higher speed connections, and the little investment required by the telemarketers, made ADSL become the most popular technology to access the internet from homes and companies with cable over a long distance, little established in Spain beyond the most important cities.

However, it is precisely in 2005 when a new technology, known as FTTH, an acronym for Fiber To The Home and which uses fiber optics to access the internet. Among its advantages, the speed obtained reached 50 Mbps in the first tests and there was no loss of speed due to the distance between the user. And in 2008, Telefónica / Movistar It will market fiber optics for the first time.

The slow decline of ADSL

Just take a look at those offer catalogs currently offered by the main telecommunications operators (Movistar, Vodafone, Orange, etc.) to see that FTTH-type fiber optics is gaining ground over ADSL.

To get an idea, the fiber optics in Spain ended in 2019 with some 10,261 installations compared to 6,800 in France, 1,461 in Italy, 1,150 in the United Kingdom or 650 in Germany.

On the other hand, ADSL plants are closing as fiber optic availability becomes available. While it offers speeds of 100 Mbps minimum and a 600 Mbps maximum, the ADSL has a ceiling of 30 Mbps. As a result, it is estimated that in Spain in May 2021 there will be between 500,000 and 800,000 ADSL connections, and that during this 2020 an ADSL exchange will close practically every day. To get an idea, in 2018, Telefónica closed 140 copper plants and more than 1,200 will be closed before 2024.

This does not imply that ADSL disappears all over the world. In Spain itself, there are areas that still do not have fiber optics due to lack of population or due to the limits of orography. In the case of other countries, it is precisely the orography that makes it possible to maintain the ADSL compared to other options with which they coexist.