The historical records left by Ibrahimović’s return to Sweden

A great like Andrea Pirlo retired from his team at 36, Andrés Iniesta at 33, Zinedine Zidane at 34 and Zlatan Ibrahimović had also done so at 34. And he returned with the appetite of a hungry lion wanting to show that At 39 years old, he can continue to be one of the best in the Old Continent.

Ibrahimović put on the Swedish yellow jersey again after 1,737 days (4 years, 9 months and 173 days), after declining to continue after finishing the Euro 2016 in France. He returned to help the Swedes qualify again for the World Cup as in Russia 2018 and it started as I had dreamed it.

He delivered an assist to Viktor Claesson in fraction 35 ‘for Sweden to win the commitment against Georgia, on matchday 1 of Group B of the European Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022.

Ibrahimović is the oldest to play for Sweden

At 39 years and 173 days, he became the oldest player to wear the shirt of his country, and it took 35 minutes for his return to make his mark. He could not be in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but if he qualifies for Qatar 2022 he could play the cup after having turned 41.

The sky is the limit for such an iconic player, and in the Swedish national team he is surrounded by youth who admire the best Swedish player of all time. Alexander Isak was his attacking partner and behind was Kulusevski, a Juventus Turin player.

Sweden will visit Kosovo next Sunday and they will host Estonia on Wednesday. Two more games for ‘Ibracabra’ to try to score his 63rd goal with the Swedish National Team.