The historical imported Adrián Garrett passed away

Today Friday, April 23, 2021, it was announced that the historic imported baseball player who passed through the Venezuelan Baseball League (LVBP), Adrian garrett , Unfortunately passed away at 78 years of age.

Here is the report:

An iconic LVBP importer died, Adrián Garrett died He made his debut with Valencia 66-67 Then he played 3 times with Aragua, achieving the championship in 74-75 and 75-76 For the season 76-77 Garrett signs with Caracas and sets the record of 28 consecutive games with hits

A total of five seasons in the LVBP juice Adrian Garret in his internship at the LVBP, surely remembered by the fans of Tigres de Aragua and Leones de Caracas, as well as that of Carabobo, since his first year on Venezuelan soil he played with Industriales de Valencia.

What’s more, Garrett not only went through baseball from the LVBP, He also played eight seasons in the Major Leagues and then went on to coaching career, standing out for being a good outfielder and a player with a lot of contact with the tree.

For the 76-77 season, the last one he played in the LVBP, Adrian garrett signs with Leones del Caracas and sets a record of 28 consecutive games connected for hits.

A total of 246 in the LVBP, having 241 hits, 27 home runs, 126 RBIs and a .273 average, being Garrett an imported one of those that set a trend in baseball in Venezuela and that upon learning that passed away memories come to mind for lovers of this sport.