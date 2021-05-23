The historical edition of the 25 years on newsstands, all week

Turning 25 for Olé is a milestone, of course. But celebrate it as we are celebrating it, much more. Because the 112-page Special Edition that are on the newsstands is to collect. Messi, Conte, Aymar, Dolina, Crespo, Caruso are some of those who start this string of special interviews in this collector’s item.

The Special has already taken the field, but it just doesn’t go away like that. All week you can stop by the kiosk and find an exclusive interview with Messi great. A note in which the most intimate Leo tells you about his life in Barcelona, ​​his role as a father, the weight of having left Rosario so young, the Selection, even why he likes his mother’s Milanese more and what he prefers to be told Leo instead of Lio.

All week you can get this special edition of the 112 years on the newsstands

Of course, the occasion was ideal to give him a well-deserved award: the Golden Olé. Yes, at our silver wedding anniversary, we decided to give Messi the distinction for having been the most relevant athlete throughout these 25 years.

The special does not end there! Crespo remembers in the first person what it meant and what it means today to have been the protagonist of the first Olé, back on May 23, 1996. He also starts to talk about his passion for sports Lucha Aymar, the best hockey player in history, which in full was Olé, won 4 Olympic medals.

More? Yes much more. A 100% soccer round trip with Alejandro Dolina, a father-son meeting between Hugo and Facundo Conte, one protagonist of our pages at one time and the other who now won the place a few years ago. Caruso Lombardi and his funny look; Cristian Luchetti appears who made his debut “with us” in First Division and now continues to tackle professionally; Maca Sánchez and her impulse to women’s football.

There were no shortage of unforgettable special productions, the notes with those boys who “painted” and today are protagonists, the most ingenious tapas, greetings from the local and international journalistic world. Readers, our network explosion and freestyle also feature prominently. And more. much more.

