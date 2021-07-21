The historical data of the Antetokounmpo brothers

Historical and hardly repeatable what has been achieved by three of the five children of a family that emerged with force from an extreme situation in Greece. From walking the streets selling anything to make ends meet, to having three NBA champion brothers, something that had never happened. The closest thing that had come to something like this was the deed of the Gasols, but in addition to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Thanasis Antetokounmpo, it is necessary to remember that Kostas Antetokounmpo he was proclaimed champion last season with the Los Angeles Lakers. There are two brothers still trying to make the jump to the NBA, so the account could be expanded.

The Antetokounmpo brothers are the first sibling trio in NBA history to all win a ring. – Giannis

– Thanasis

– Kostas pic.twitter.com/HQG3UbYIZx – StatMuse (@statmuse) July 21, 2021