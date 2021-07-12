The historical data beaten by Giannis Antetokounmpo this morning

Giannis Antetokounmpo not willing to give up on these NBA Finals 2021 and managed to lead Milwaukee bucks in a memorable third game for his part, in which he obtained NBA statistics simply historical. And it is that the Greek has become the second NBA player to achieve more than 40 points and 10 rebounds in two consecutive games of a tie with the ring at stake. As if this were not enough, he joins a select club of five players who, in the 21st century, have achieved a game with 40 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists, along with Lebron James, Shaquille O’Neal, Jimmy Butler and Kevin Durant.

Only two players in NBA history had 40+ points and 10+ rebounds in back-to-back Finals games. Shaq and Giannis. pic.twitter.com/IO4pZJEbDO – StatMuse (@statmuse) July 12, 2021