As a special gift for all its followers, the famous luxury car brand also offers a virtual tour of the Alfa Romeo Museum that you should not miss.

110 years is easy, but Alfa Romeo knows better than anyone the effort, courage and determination it takes to become one of the brands of cars most important luxury worldwide.

On June 24, the Italian automotive firm celebrated its 110th anniversary and he did it in a masterful way with the reopening of the Alfa Romeo museum, a milestone that very few automakers can boast of.

Alfa Romeo has been characterized by offering cars that have even been considered the most beautiful in history, a fact that can be seen in the multiple rooms of this museum that is located in Arese, on the outskirts of Milan.

Alfa Romeo Museum. Credit: Courtesy FCA US Media.

The reopening of the Alfa Romeo Museum was carried out under current guidelines and security measures to safeguard the health of attendees after the COVID-19 pandemic. The facilities house more than 200 historical vehicles of Alfa Romeo that frame the trajectory of the firm during these 11 decades.

As if this were not enough, Alfa Romeo He has decided to open the warehouses where the museum’s private collections are kept to share them with the followers as part of this celebration. In addition, when taking the tour of the museum you can enjoy 150 additional iconic cars of the brand, as well as trophies, works of art and car engines, such as the one used by the 4C 1500 of the years thirty thirty blocks of Formula 1, in addition to nautical and aeronautical.

Alfa Romeo Museum. Credit: Courtesy FCA US Media.

If you are a true Alfa Romeo fan, you cannot miss anything in the world this wonderful collection of cars that is divided into 18 thematic zones, covering everything from the brand’s first cars, such as the 20/30 ES, to the cars racing, with models of Formula 1 and the Indy among those present.

Another of the brand’s surprises is the opening of the section â € œAlfa Romeo in uniformâ € ”which focuses on the Carabinieri cars to review the relationship between Alfa and the police forces. This area represents 60 years of collaboration with the Carabinieri with cars ranging from the Alfa Romeo 1900 M â € ˜Mattaâ € ™ that won the Mille Miglia to the legendary Giulia.

To close with a flourish, the Alfa Romeo Museum in Arese offers the opportunity to be one of the first people in the world to see live and direct the new Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA, the special edition car that commemorates the 110th anniversary of the firm, and which also debuts for the first time in front of the public with the reopening of the museum.

The Alfa Romeo Museum seeks to share with all its followers the pride of celebrating 110 years of existence, so if it is difficult for you to go to the museum in person, you can enjoy the benefits of this collection through a virtual tour thanks to a series of videos that the company has created to show the best of the best.

