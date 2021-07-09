The historic feat that the Milwaukee Bucks will attempt in these NBA Finals 2021

Very complicated panorama for the interests of Milwaukee bucks the one who has stayed in the NBA Finals 2021, with their defeat in the first two games of the series. Those of Wisconsin have everything against them if they want to finish as champions, but they are aware that if they succeed, they would enter fully into the history of the league. This is so because on only 4 occasions has it been possible to overcome a deficit of 0-2 in the decisive tie for the title. Will Giannis Antetokounmpo’s men be the fifth to do so?

Only 4 teams in NBA history have overcome a 0-2 deficit in the Finals. 2016 Cavs

2006 Heat

1977 Blazers

1969 Celtics (Submitted by @keerthikau) pic.twitter.com/rY6ZpQZCHs – StatMuse (@statmuse) July 9, 2021