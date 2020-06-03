SOC-ARGENTINA-LIBERTADORES-BOCA-RIVER | FABIAN GREDILLAS / .
Soccer fans are often accused of having a poor memory. A failure that costs a goal or a title is enough for us to forget all the good things that player has done for the team. For sample, a button: Gareth Bale. The Welshman has scored some of the most important goals in the history of Real Madrid but the fans continue to beat him.
In 90min we want to change this perception and that is why we look back. How far back? 30 years. Many of those who are reading this capable were not even born and that is exactly what has led us to create this World Cup of historical Clubs. Guardiola’s Barcelona or Galacticos Real Madrid are not the only great teams that have existed in history. We have chosen the 16 teams that most influenced European and Latin American football from 1990 to 2020, one per club.
In the late 1990s, Mauricio Macri made the best decision while he was president of Boca: hire Carlos Bianchi as coach. Hand in hand with former Vélez, Xeneize had a team that for several years won everything, including the Intercontinental Cup against the very powerful Real Madrid.
1. Óscar Córdoba
The Colombian became a legend. club idol and winner like few others. It was key in the golden stage.
2. Hugo Ibarra
The multi-champion with Boca Juniors established himself as a right-back since his figure emerged and from there never lost his position. It marked an era in the band, with an impressive round trip.
3. Walter Samuel
No introduction needed. A player who had a great career in Europe and in the Argentine team. One of the figures of the defense of the Bianchi team.
4. Jorge Bermúdez
The “Skipper” of Boca’s defense. Leader, with an imposing presence, he consolidated himself as the starting central defender and achieved everything the “Xeneize” set himself with Carlos Bianchi.
5. Rodolfo Arruabarrena
Another of those who managed to consolidate his position almost indisputably, in his case as a left winger with a lot of criteria to go on the attack and with the ability to reach the goal. Then he was a coach from Boca.
6. José Basualdo
He crowned his career in that historic Boca team. He had the luxury of being part of that team.
7. Mauricio Serna
The emblem of the midfield. A footballer born to play in Boca. The Colombian won love forever.
8. Sebastian Battaglia
A player who marked an era. He got tired of winning titles and being fundamental in all the processes that he had to participate in.
9. Juan Román Riquelme
One of the maximum figures of Boca de Bianchi. Club legend and one of the greatest idols in history.
10. Guillermo Barros Schelotto
A player born to play in Boca. A mischief like few others and a true winner. He did not have the same luck as a coach.
11. Martín Palermo
The top scorer in the history of Boca. Legend and author of unforgettable goals.