SOC-ARGENTINA-LIBERTADORES-BOCA-RIVER | FABIAN GREDILLAS / .

In 90min we want to change this perception and that is why we look back. How far back? 30 years. Many of those who are reading this capable were not even born and that is exactly what has led us to create this World Cup of historical Clubs. Guardiola’s Barcelona or Galacticos Real Madrid are not the only great teams that have existed in history. We have chosen the 16 teams that most influenced European and Latin American football from 1990 to 2020, one per club.

In the late 1990s, Mauricio Macri made the best decision while he was president of Boca: hire Carlos Bianchi as coach. Hand in hand with former Vélez, Xeneize had a team that for several years won everything, including the Intercontinental Cup against the very powerful Real Madrid.

Argentina’s Boca Juniors goalkeeper Oscar Eduardo | YOSHIKAZU TSUNO / .

Toyota Cup | Shaun Botterill / .

Rodrigo Lara (L) Of America battles for the ball w | DANIEL GARCIA / .

Boca Juniors soccer player, Colombian Jorge Bermud | FABIAN GREDILLAS / .

SOC-CUP LIBERTADORES-BOCA-AMERICA | FABIAN GREDILLAS / .

FBL-CUP-BOCA JUNIORS-BASUALDO | TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA / .

Mauricio Gerna | Shaun Botterill / .

Sebastian Battaglia (L) of Boca Juniors takes a ba | DANIEL GARCIA / .

Roman Riquelme (L) of Argentina’s Boca Juniors team | MIGUEL MENDEZ / .

SOC-BOCA-RIVER | DAMIAN DOPACIO / .

Martin Palermo of Argentina’s Boca Juniors forward | TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA / .