The historic change proposed by the 1,000th Rome Masters

The world of sports is frozen due to the coronavirus crisis and tennis is no exception. Of course, despite the statement issued by ATP Y WTA in which they announced the suspension of the professional competition until June 7, some organizers are already working to relocate their tournaments as is the case of the mythical Internazionali of Rome, better known as Masters 1000 in the male case and Premier 5 in the female case.

03/22/2020

Act at 22:16

CET

The Italian Tennis Federation, organizer of these two events, does not rule out carrying out the edition of this 2020 throughout this year. In fact, it was its president, Angelo Binaghi, who announced it in an interview with the Sky Sports 24 network. “We plan to reschedule the two Internationals this year. It would be great for us to be one of the preparatory Roland Garros tournaments“says the top president of Italian tennis.

The intention of Binaghi It might sound consistent, but drawing an estimated schedule right now is an odyssey even for ATP and WTA. Even the top two bodies on the professional circuit, as well as the International Tennis Federation (ITF) do not know what the stage will be on June 8. The management of Roland Garros has already taken the first step and, without prior consultation with ATP, WTA and the other three Grand Slams, they moved their scheduled event between May 24 and June 7 in early autumn (between the 20th of September and October 4).

CHANGE OF HEADQUARTERS AND SURFACE

In that same interview, the top president of the Italian Federation does not rule out either the possibility of holding the tournament in another city and even changing the type of track, a hypothesis that his two predecessors in the same category on clay have already discarded: the Masters 1000 in Monte Carlo and the Mutua Madrid Open in Madrid. “We would like it to be played in Rome, but we are ready to organize them in any venue and on any surface,” he concludes.

.