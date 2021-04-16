The Hispanic who is in intensive care, despite being vaccinated against Covid-19, began with “chills”

“He started to get very sick”, so he remembered Laure eugene the beginning of his ordeal. And it is that her husband, Francisco Cosme, became seriously ill with Covid-19 despite being completely vaccinated with the biological one.

52-year-old Hispanic man is on the verge of death in the medical center John F. Kennedy for a serious case of coronavirus infection despite being vaccinated in early March with the Johnson & Johnson brand.

Yes, March 6 Cosme went to the Javits Center to get vaccinated with Eugene, but on April 1 he tested positive for Covid-19.

Unfortunately, Cosme is diabetic and has been in intensive care for days. Its comorbidity represents a serious risk, because in addition to cardiac preconditions, diabetes is a factor that complicates patients, according to statistics.

“On March 31 he was sick and decided to take the test despite being vaccinated”, Eugine told FOX 5 NY.

“He was ill for a whole week, he had cold, fever, chills, he couldn’t walk, he had pain and muscle weakness, so he was admitted to the emergency room. They gave him an IV and sent him home “he explained.

The vaccine Johnson & Johnson was suspended earlier this week for some reactions it caused in patients. A panel of experts from the CDC (Center for Disease Control, for its acronym in English), discuss their future.

“He was fully vaccinated. The next day his condition worsened and he ended up in intensive care “, counted visibly affected Eugene.

The State Health Commissioner, Judith Persichelli, accepted that there is a percentage of cases of vaccinated people who fall ill with Covid-19 despite being vaccinated.

“I do not know how a person who was vaccinated on 6 (March) can begin to have symptoms a month later”Cosme’s wife complained.

Eugene, his daughter and his granddaughter tested positive for Covid-19, although their condition has not worsened.

Michelle, his daughter, also joined in the surprise and anger at the circumstance. “I try to stay whole, every day. But you don’t know what’s going to happen ”, she told the New York Post in tears.

“The doctor said they have done everything to help him, but it depends on him and on God … We survived a whole year without vaccination, doing what we had to do ”, he added with a hint of frustration.

“I feel that when they give you the vaccine you know that you can get sick from Covid, that’s why you take your precautionary measures, but getting seriously ill is something else. It is not good that you can lose your life despite being fully vaccinated “Eugene concluded.