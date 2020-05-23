Photo: Acento.com.do/Archivo.

New York, May 22 (EFE / Jorge Fuentelsaz) .- Three empty cattail chairs on the stage of the Hispanic theater Thalía in New York and a microphone next to a lectern, where a forgotten paper with the lyrics of a song still rests, they recall the abrupt arrival of the coronavirus, which on March 14 forced the closure of all shows in the city and which in this case also affected its artistic director, Ángel Gil Orrios, his family and a large part of the artists and technical team .

The lights of Broadway and the rest of the theaters in the city, known as “off Broadway”, have been turned off from that day on, like those of the Thalía, where Gil Orrios turns them on again for an interview with Efe, in which he confesses that, after overcoming COVID-19 and having seen death up close, has resurfaced “energized” and with the clearer things, although concerned about the future of the theater.

«For the theater world, really, this new crisis is very difficult. In the theater it is curious that we are already used to it, because we always talk about the crisis of the theater, when the cinema, what if television, what if the Internet; the problem is that now this crisis is a little more serious, because it is obligatory to stay at home and by forcing people to stay at home we have everything to lose », he says sitting in the empty patio of seats.

FATIDICAL FRIDAY 13

A crisis that also affected him in the first person, his wife and many of the actors in the show “Flamenco al son latino”, which premiered on a “fateful” Friday, March 13, a day before the authorities forced to download the curtain on Broadway to try to stop the spread of the pandemic.

The week before the premiere, remember, some technician had a cough and several people in the group felt a sore throat.

«In my own flesh I have suffered it. Yes, I got it, I’ve had the coronavirus east. I had a terrible time, I was very close to death and that is why I think it has helped me to have greater mental clarity and realize the true priorities in life, both personally and professionally, “he says.

He relates how «the first thirteen days were absolutely terrible, with a very high fever of 104.8 (degrees Fahrenheit), which is almost 41 degrees in Spain. Really brutal, brutal; of that if you keep up you already go into a coma ».

For forty days he also lost his sense of smell and taste and remembers – as if it were happening now – the moment when he appreciated the smell of coffee again, when his wife, who would later go through the same ordeal, prepared a coffee pot.

HISPANIC THEATER IN QUEENS

After passing COVID-19, this “Aragonese of pure stock” -as he is defined- born in Cariñena and who has lived in New York since 1979, is now fighting to prevent the virus from extinguishing the flame of Thalía, one of the nine theaters Hispanic from New York City and the only one in the multi-ethnic neighborhood of Queens.

It has as many as fifty hundred Broadway commercial rooms, with capacity for a thousand spectators, as well as the more than 130 off Broadway theaters, most of them non-profit organizations with a capacity of up to 100 or 500 people, have already assuming that, at a minimum, they won’t open until September.

Without forgetting that “without an audience there can be no theater”, Gil Orrios explains that while he is waiting for the curtain to rise again he is considering some alternatives – which, like almost everything in this crisis, go online – to maintain contact with the theater audience , who has already completed 43 years programming mainly Latin American musical works and shows, which are performed in Spanish and English.

“Now what we are considering is how can we do if the public does not come to us, how can we go to the public, because logically it is the only way that there is today to continue maintaining that relationship,” he says.

For a bundle, they are working to rescue from their archives some of the recordings of their most successful shows, such as “I love you tango”, a musical performance by the bandoneonist born in Montevideo Raúl Jaurena, which was recorded at the Thalía theater and which in 2007 received the award for best tango album at the Latin Grammy.

After requesting the relevant copyright, whose prevalence Gil Orrios stands out now more than ever, they hope to be able to put it on sale in June for about $ 15, as a way to compensate the artists who have been affected by the cancellation of the shows Although other works will also be offered for free, he says.

He insists that he would like that after the confinement in which “everyone has had to solve the fact of having music to listen to or movies to see, culture and art everywhere”, people become aware of the importance of rights copyright and that not everything on the internet can be free.

“CHRISTMAS IN COLOMBIA”

Accompanying many of his sentences with wide arms movements and his blue gaze, full of the renewed energy with which he has returned from the disease, he adds that he also plans to prepare works through the internet with actors who are now in Madrid, Guatemala and Los Angeles or even offer online the musical show scheduled for this September, “Christmas in Colombia”, in case circumstances do not yet allow the return of the public.

“Hopefully by then we can do it, otherwise this would be another of the productions that we could do in streaming,” he says.

The sensation of strolling among the empty stage chairs, prepared for a next performance that was never held, is like diving among the remains of a shipwreck, in the silence of the depth of the cold water and the desolation of dull art.

It is one of the “sad things”, assures Gil de Orrios, who nevertheless does not allow himself to fall into defeatism, and after uttering “there is no other choice” he tries to see the positive side of the pandemic: the fact that wearing a mask can serve, not only to avoid the contagion of COVID-19, but for people to identify with the theater, with the symbolic mask that we usually “wear when we go to work or party” and that when the actor arrives on stage he remove to “spiritually undress.”

The lights go out again and at the entrance to the theater the director takes a last look at the dozens of posters of the more than three hundred shows that have passed through Thalía, before lowering the bars again, like an iron curtain, and wonder when you can reopen them for the public.

Inside, in the dark and on the lectern, are the verses of the Spanish popular song “Where are you going, beautiful Jewess”, which no one will sing tomorrow on the stage boards: “Come here, remedy, remedy me of my ills, if you don’t remedy them , loneliness of my pains, that if you do not remedy them, nobody will remedy them ». EFE