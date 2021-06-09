The hint from Iago Aspas to Luis Enrique

06/09/2021 at 7:43 PM CEST

Iago Aspas vindicates his role after not being summoned by Luis Enrique. He has established himself as a transversal figure for Celta, playing 33 of the 38 possible matches. In addition, the footballer has scored 14 goals during the course of the season, also giving 13 assists and thus achieving a differentiating role in the team.

However, he has not had a hole in the list of summoned for the Eurocup of 2021. Neither for the bubble group after Sergio Busquets tested positive in the tests carried out. After a season in which he has shown a high level, it is about the most notable absence among those chosen by Luis Enrique.

The club already showed its disagreement in March in the national team’s draw against Greece, publishing a photo of the footballer with the Titanic soundtrack. And now it is the footballer who acts with the same subtlety on social networks.

pic.twitter.com/WnUUm8lUdK – RC Celta (@RCCelta) March 25, 2021

Ansu Fati, Oyarzabal, Joao Félix, Iago Aspas, Nesyri, Messi, Benzema, Fernando and Oblak are the stars of the La Liga publication that Iago Aspas has not hesitated to share. The nine best players of the month in the competition this season, including the Celta de Vigo player. IAug has uploaded the publication to the Instagram story, where again, the soundtrack of Titanic appeared.