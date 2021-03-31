The hilarious word that Apple had censored in its parental mode

03/31/2021 at 11:48 AM CEST

“Asian” is a word that can have very different connotations. Obviously, the easiest to understand is the one that refers to all those inhabitants of the Asian continent or those descendants of the same who live in other parts of the world. However, in the remote corners of the Internet dedicated to adult cinema, the term “asian” has a very different connotation: those videos for adults starring these types of actors and actresses.

This has caused a funny confusion inside apple That has generated a wave of jokes and also some criticism. Thus, the parental mode of the company had included as an adult word “Asian”, causing it to be censored every time a minor was seen with this mode activated.

Obviously, the company has corrected this error as quickly as possible since it censored phrases such as “Asian food”, “Asian cinema” or the perhaps more controversial “Asian actors”. The error, as we have already said has been solved and it is hoped that this fun moment will remain more like an anecdote than anything else.