The hilarious moment of Dominick Cruz without pants with Marlon Vera

Last night Marlon Vera defeated Davey Grant by unanimous decision at UFC Las Vegas 26 “Fight of the Night”. The fighter from Ecuador returns to the winning box. Dominick Cruz did not have a fight but was present as an analyst; The former champion is also coming off a loss, winning Casey Kenney at UFC 259 in March.

Dominick Cruz without pants with Marlon Vera

What’s more “Chito” issued a challenge to “The Dominator” When they asked him after their confrontation who he wants his next opponent to be: “I would like the fight with Cruz. Not that I’m dying from the fight, but I think it makes sense. But I would love to fight anyone who is in the Top 10 or Top 5 of the division. “

It is not known at the moment if it will happen but we continue talking about the two because they had a hilarious backstage encounter in which Dominick Cruz was without pants. We see it below thanks to MMA Mania although the person holding the camera / mobile from which it is being recorded is Michael Bisping.

«Dominick Cruz and Marlon Vera backstage: ‘I don’t like you but I don’t have pants so I know how weird this is’«.

Now it remains to be seen if a Cruz vs. Vera or everything is in a declaration of intentions and a very funny moment. The truth is that it would be a really interesting fight for the winner to continue advancing towards the world bantamweight championship.

