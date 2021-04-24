“The highs reached, both in the US and Europe, and the high valuations could lead to periods of volatility”

The main stock indexes accumulate important increases so far this year and it does not seem that these will end … Could we say that the market is excessively complacent?

Undoubtedly. One only has to look at the volatility levels of the S & P500 and the EuroStoxx, at 15-month lows, in an environment in which the most representative indices accumulate very important increases, not only so far this year, but from the lows that They marked in March of last year: This is the case of the S & P500 with rises above 80%, the Nasdaq Composite with a rise of 100% or the Dax, with a revaluation from those lows also around 80%. We understand that a large part of these increases discount something more than the implementation of vaccination programs. Rather, they contemplate a total success of these programs, when the reality is that it is still very far from reaching the minimum objectives to tackle the pandemic at a global level. More than favorable prospects for economic growth are also discounted. Many organizations and analysts have already included the Infrastructure Plan proposed by the Biden Administration in their economic forecasts, when in reality it is still far from being approved. Something similar happens in Europe. The arrival of EU funds to the different member states goes hand in hand with the implementation of reforms that improve their public accounts … and reality shows us that the lack of agreement between member countries can delay their put into operation and make the growth of the Eurozone be penalized. The truth is that the market is receiving traction from many positive inputs that, in reality, are still far from being confirmed.

Some positive factor will have to justify these levels …

Yes, of course there are. For example, the perception of excessive inflation growth seems to be fading. If you remember, inflation was one of the factors that worried the most since the beginning of the year, however, 2021 is advancing and we still do not see notable increases. It is true that inflation may be pressured by a cyclical rebound caused by “base effects” that compare a terrible 2020 with a more normalized 2021. The comparison between the two years may cause an arithmetic rise in inflation, but said rise will not be compatible with a real rise in prices, as we compare a year 2020, devastated by the pandemic and confinements, against another with modest growth in absolute terms such as 2021. Days ago we learned the inflation data for March in the United States, the country in which perhaps more has been said about “the great inflation that is coming”. The general index had a year-on-year rebound of 2.6% from the previous 1.7%. But if we analyze, we will see that this rebound has been very much in line with what the interannual evolution of the price of oil a month earlier suggested. The rise in core inflation, more than three tenths to 1.65%, has been clearly less. The market has assumed that this rebound and those that still remain are largely temporary and will not advance or accelerate the increases in official rates by central banks. I don’t think there is much to worry about inflation, at least for the next few months, but it is also that a moderate rise in inflation should not cause instability but quite the opposite.

The Central Banks consider that the ideal 2% inflation allows achieving the dreamed of price stability, since long periods of inflation or excessive deflation have negative effects on the economy. Let’s look at what has been happening in Japan in almost three decades. Price stability helps the economy grow, protects jobs, and allows citizens to trust that their money will be worth about the same tomorrow. Stabilized inflation around 2% would be a magnificent argument for the Western economy and, as a consequence, it would also be excellent for the markets, triggering investment.

What other factors do you think support the high levels of stock indices?

When you asked me about the level of complacency of the markets, I told you that in addition to “perceptions” I saw little more … we have mentioned inflation and the “little more” we found in the campaign to present the results of the first quarter, which seems to be starts positive. Analysts expect a high rate of positive surprises and optimistic prospects, which, in a context of economic recovery, could prolong positive sentiment in equities. In the United States, the start of the results campaign has been positive. In Europe too, with earnings per share growth expectations of 69% 1Q21 vs 1Q20, although it must also be taken into account that year-on-year growth is highly impacted by the base effect, with 1Q20 highly affected by the coronavirus. And the truth is that we don’t find much more argument to grab onto …

We do not see you very optimistic … What do you think we can expect from the markets in the coming weeks?

It is not about optimism or pessimism… it is about reviewing the current market context and verifying that the recent highs reached both in the US (historical) and in Europe (since 2015) and the high valuations could lead to periods of volatility in the near future. Nor will it be anything that makes us tremble. There will be adjustments in excesses and the market will once again seek refuge in good companies, those that have known how to adapt, those that can benefit from a punctual rise in prices and in those sectors that will bring together the resurgence of the rest in the event that it occurs. a consolidated rebirth of the economy after a terrible 2020. This is what I perceive later, the market, as always, is sovereign, and will follow the trend that it has to follow.