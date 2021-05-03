The highlights of this day of the Primera Iberdrola

05/03/2021 at 11:55 CEST

Ines Sanchez

After the anniversary after the qualification of Barça and Chelsea for the UWCL final, in the Primera Iberdrola continue in their particular battle for Europe and for the permanence ahead of the next campaign.

Levante gains positions with respect to Real Madrid

Sporting de Huelva does not usually fail against the greats. And he demonstrated it again against David Aznar’s team, achieving a tie at 1 that brings him closer and closer to the half table. This point was transversal for the Andalusians while it is practically a defeat for Real Madrid, which moves away from Levante in their battle for second place in the competition.

Those of María Pry obtained a very important victory in Seville. Two goals from Andonova and Toletti they complicated Cristian Toro’s team to continue advancing positions in the competition. The Valencian women manage to move away 3 points from Real Madrid and thus secure their second place in the Primera Iberdrola.

Betis Féminas gives a folder for permanence

Those of Juan Carlos Amorós won in an essential match. They beat EDF Logroño 0-1, a direct rival that is also on the decline. This victory, coupled with Espanyol’s defeat against Valencia, has allowed them to move out of relegation positions for the first time this season. The Blue and Whites are in the opposite position. The 2-1 defeat against the Blanquinegres puts them on the decline after not occupying it for months. Seis finals are missing Espanyol to achieve permanence the next season.

Madrid CFF and Granadilla puncture in their fight for Europe

It is becoming increasingly clear that Levante and Real Madrid will be the two clubs – along with Barça – that will play the UWCL next season. Madrid CFF and Granadilla accumulate five and three consecutive defeats in the national competition. The former fell yesterday against Deportivo 3-0. It is the sixth victory in 27 games played. For their part, the Canary Islands, lost 2-1 against Eibar. Not even the penalty in favor could remedy this last match. Today the only one that could get close to the second and third place is Real Sociedad, who is currently confined by positive cases in the team.

Atlético does not raise its head

Those of Sánchez Vera still cannot find their best version. A draw in one of the derbies again diminishes a possibility of climbing positions in the Primera Iberdrola. Rayo Vallecano, despite the situation they experienced at the beginning of the season, has proven to have quality for the highest category of women’s football. However, Atlético is still not the team they were. Far are the struggles against Fútbol Club Barcelona for the competition championship. This season they have settled with the average table of the Primera Iberdrola.