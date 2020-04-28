“Everything has a beginning and everything has an end. You don’t have to be afraid in the end. Now, that doesn’t take away the desire and the motivation to fight. ” These are the words of Rafael Nadal, the Spanish tennis legend, spoken during the interview given to Michael Robinson for the Robinson Report, the personal program that the former soccer player and communicator presented for years, first on Canal + and later on Movistar +. Nadal was not the only sports legend who spoke to the British, who died on Tuesday. He had been diagnosed with skin cancer in late 2018.

Robinson revolutionized the way of telling sports stories and narrating their events live. Many stars passed through his program, an example among many others of his contribution to communication, from the golfer Severiano Ballesteros to the stars of the Spanish soccer team that won two Eurocopas and one World Cup: Iker Casillas, Andrés Iniesta, Xavi Hernández , Fernando Torres … Some of those great moments are collected in the compilation video that accompanies this piece, in which he can also be seen playing a game of chess with world champion Magnus Carlsen and remembering his times as a Liverpool player. and the excitement of jumping into the lawn of his beloved Anfield.

