The highlights of the last day of the Primera Iberdrola

May 10, 2021 at 11:33 am CEST

Ines Sanchez

It is becoming increasingly clear how the First Iberdrola will end. The Barça already proclaimed champion after the tie of Maria Pry’s, and with the fight for Europe already sentenced, the only thing that remains to be deciphered is the season’s declines.

Espanyol gives its best version against Levante

The Blue and Whites achieved a good result in the Dani Jarque. A goal from Baudet ten minutes from the end gave them an important point to achieve a permanence that has been complicated in recent days, after the progress that Betis Féminas is showing. Those of Amorós have not lost since March 21 against Granadilla. Now they have come out of the descent and depend on themselves to achieve salvation.

The Real Madrid approaches positions

David Aznar’s team beat Rayo 3-0 with goals from Kaci, Jessica Martínez and Marta Corredera. A victory, which after the Levante draw, puts them to a point of second place in the table. Now they depend on the Levante to be able to get ahead. What they are clear about is that next season they will have their first matches at the UWCL. The two clubs have five finals left to materialize their participation in the Champions League next season.

The fight for Europe declines

Real Sociedad, Granadilla and Madrid are moving further away from Europe. If a few weeks ago the possibility of matching Real Madrid gained strength, their situation is increasingly complicated after diluting their performance in recent days. Those of Natalia Arroyo fell in their first game after being confined. Although they went ahead in the 82nd minute with a goal from Amaiur, Athletic beat them back with goals from Oihane and Lucía García in 89 and 93.

The Granadilla already accumulates four losses in a row. In the last game, Barça won 0-1 mathematically winning the Primera Iberdrola with a target from the youth squad Bruna Vilamala, who is showing one of the best scoring averages in Europe. Worse is the situation of Madrid CFF, which already accumulates six defeats in a row in national competition. It was Atlético who won 0-1 on Saturday.

An inevitable descent

Santa Teresa, Deportivo and EDF Logroño lost and their permanence in Primera Iberdrola is even more complicated. Five games from the championship results practically impossible for these three teams to climb positions in the competition. Extremadura and Galicia could match Espanyol because they have a less disputed match. But at this point in the championship victories are demanded of them in all that remains of the competition.