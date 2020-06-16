A few days ago we made a list of the shortest players in the NBA history And, logically, now it’s the turn to show the highest in the history of the league.

Before showing you the list of the highest players in the history of the league, it is worth dedicating a couple of lines to Yao Ming, the best tall player in the league.

The Chinese, a Houston Rockets legend, had to retire earlier than expected due to physical problems, but not before scoring a great race in which he was able to be 8 times All Star and average 19.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per duel. Not surprisingly, it’s Hall of Fame. He is the tallest player to achieve this milestone.

This is the highest player list in league history:

1. Gheorghe Muresan

(Washinton Bullets, New Jersey Nets) – 307 NBA games, 9.8 points and 6.4 rebounds.

2. Manute Bol

(Washington Bullets, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 7ers, Miami Heat) – 624 NBA games, 2.6 points, 4.2 rebounds.

3. Shawn Bradley

(Philadelphia 7ers, New Jersey Nets, Dallas Mavericks) – 832 NBA games, 8.1 points, 6.3 rebounds.

4. Yao Ming

(Houston Rockets) – 19.1 points, 9.3 points.

5. Sim Bhullar

(Sacramento Kings) 3 NBA games. 0.7 points, 0.3 rebounds.

6. Tacko Fall

(Boston Celtics) 6 NBA games. 3.2 points, 1.8 rebounds.

7. Chuck Nevitt

(Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit Pistons, Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs) 251 games. 1.6 points and 1.5 rebounds.

8. Pável Podkolzin

(Dallas Mavericks) 6 NBA games. 0.7 points, 1.5 rebounds.

9. Slavko Vranes

(Portland Trail Blazers) 1 NBA game.

10. Mark Eaton

(Utah Jazz) 875 NBA games. 6 points, 7.9 rebounds.