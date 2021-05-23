The highest paid player earns 165 times less than Messi. And it is the right thing to do.

The figures are outrageous, but they are correct. Y the fault is not football, Not even the clubs that pay those women, it’s all of us to blame.

The highest paid soccer player in the world, Carli lloyd -Sky Blue, United States-, earns 518,000 euros a year. Messi, 71 million.

165 times more.

Regardless of income advertising and image rights.

Come on, and now … Oh, scandal! Oh, sexism! Oh discrimination!

Carli Lloyd and Lionel Messi, the highest paid players. She charges 165 times less than him.

The most expensive female signing in football history has been that of the Chelsea midfielder, Pernille Harder, for which the English team paid 350,000 euros. A figure light years away from the men’s record, the 222 million euros that PSG paid Barça for Neymar.

Why that gigantic gap?

Are the clubs macho?

More than the clubs, the fans.

A player enters into his bank account the amount he generates: television rights, tickets, shirts … That men’s football is a mass sport, or a religion Many times, with hundreds of millions of fans spending on TV packages, tickets or sportswear it means that clubs have a huge return for those players, and based on that they get paid. Like so many other professionals.

Should footballers charge more?

If only. But they don’t generate those astronomical amounts. And they will not generate them until there is the same interest, well, the same devotion, for their work and for them as for that of their peers. And that, friends, is the hobby.