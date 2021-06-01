the high-flying saloon signed by Porsche

Porsche It is a brand that has always carried sportsmanship as its flag. They focus on developing cars with that strong character and, in the past, they didn’t hesitate to help others find that path. We already know famous cases such as the Audi RS 2 Avant or that SEAT Ibiza with a System Porsche engine. However, others like the Mercedes-Benz 500 E, which was a project between the star’s firm and the Stuttgart manufacturer.

It was in 1988 that the former Daimler-Benz AG entrusted Porsche with the job of helping them by making a high-performance saloon. The requirements were clear, it had to take the basis of the W 124 and uses the 5.0-liter V8 engine of the 500 SL of the time. To obtain it comfort of a car with the benefits of a sports car Teams from both brands joined in and got down to business. The project came at a time of crisis for Porsche, which had lower export earnings and had reduced production.

It is worth noting that during the 1980s, Porsche already had performed development services to Mercedes. They knew the W 124 well, as they had to take it into their home because the Daimler facilities in Sindelfingen could not cope. So working on the Mercedes-Benz 500 E was almost natural and the result was outstanding. Project 2758, as it was known internally, began with a 56mm wider body and 23 mm lower than the rest of the versions, but always staying true to the lines of the W 124.

In 1990 they began to manufacture the bodies in Zuffenhausen, specifically in Reutter’s Warehouse 2. Mercedes shipped the components from Sindelfingen and Porsche assembled them along with other in-house production parts. It was funny how every 500 E made the trip from Zuffenhausen to Sindelfingen twiceWell, Mercedes painted them and then Porsche put the engine on them. Things from that time that would not be possible today. The car was presented at the 1990 Paris Motor Show and went on sale in the spring of 1991.

Now that three decades have passed since the model’s launch, it is still some details surprise of this Mercedes-Benz 500 E. For example, the headlights had a space for air to pass through and improve the cooling of the mechanics. The battery was also placed in the right part of the trunk to favor the distribution of weights. The exhaust and brake system to face the great power it had. It only had four seats because the differential was so large that it did not leave space in the second row.

Do not forget that that 5.0-liter V8 got 326 hp and 470 Nm of torque in the Mercedes-Benz 500 E, it was linked to a four-speed automatic transmission. The saloon accelerated from 0 to 100 km / h in 5.9 seconds and its top speed was limited to 250 km / h. It occupied an intermediate place between comfort and performance that was spiced up with a very outstanding set-up. Porsche had taken care of 90% of its production and the behavior showed it.

The high-flying saloon was in production for just over four years and the result was much better than expected. In April 1995, when he was retired, they had Sold 10.479 units. A miracle of the 90s that would not be possible today due to its intricate development at the logistical level and because, unfortunately, sedans have been practically forgotten by the general public.

Photo gallery:

Photos