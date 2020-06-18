Representatives of the business chambers warned this Wednesday of the high cost that Nicaraguans are paying for the refusal of the Government of Daniel Ortega to release the importation and testing for the detection of Covid-19, which is taking its toll not only on those who They are not spread but also to the same companies.

The approaches of business leaders coincide with the results of a survey released on Wednesday by the Superior Council of Private Enterprise (Cosep), which found that more than half of the companies consulted were sending workers who had any symptoms to their homes of the Covid-19, although there is no certainty that this collaborator is infected.

“This is important because the authorities on the one hand tell you a story and what the companies are telling us is that due to this lack of tests, 57 percent of the tests are not available (to detect the Covid-19) companies have had to send workers home “because they believe that they have symptoms of Covid, but there is no certainty if that is correct, said Cosep president José Aguerri.

THE PRESS consulted different business associations about infections in companies and they point out that the information is not accurate, therefore the work is difficult, because there are complete areas that have been sent home just because a worker presents a symptom associated with the pandemic, to avoid a possible outbreak.

For example, one of the most affected sectors has been construction, where 3 to 5 suspected cases of Covid-19 are registered in some projects, says Lesli Martínez, president of the Nicaraguan Chamber of Construction (CNC).

“The truth is that here we cannot know if it is a symptom of Covid-19, common flu or dengue, but the crisis forces us to take the necessary measures, we send the person home with a salary, because when we send them to the health centers also send them to their homes and are not cared for, “Martínez said.

The business representative noted that the measure announced by the INSS that it will then send by email to the companies the notification of the subsidy of the affected worker, to avoid that the physical paper represents a risk of contagion, is having adverse results.

“You have to wait for the subsidy that many times never arrives and in the end we assume 100 percent of the salary, not how it should be 60 and 40”, he explained.

Read further: Cosep calls for Covid-19 testing with “quality and in sufficient quantity”

The leader of the construction sector details that when a worker presents a symptom related to Covid, he is given an average of 14 days, which implies that if he has vacations, it is deducted from there and if he does not have accumulated, then the company assumes in its entirety that cost of sending it home.

But also the sector has been affected by the continuity of the projects, which cannot be unilaterally suspended. “For example, to do a concrete pour, I must first work with the crew of shipowners, but if the shipowners catch on, the other activities stop,” he says.

Dean García, executive director of Anitec. THE PRESS / ARCHIVE

They even make use of social benefits

Similarly, Dean García, director of the Nicaraguan Association of the Textile and Clothing Industry (Anitec) said that he does not manage how contagions have behaved in companies, but he did disclose what the process they are taking is.

“If a suspicious person is detected, they are not allowed to enter the factory, they are sent home, the INSS subsidy is processed, if it is not obtained, the worker’s vacation or the benefits that the worker has from in advance and if he does not have it, the company sees if he continues to pay him as a loan or as an extraordinary bonus, so that the worker is at home receiving his minimum wage, “said García.

Also read:Minsa assures that Covid-19 cases reach 1,823 in Nicaragua

Until this Tuesday, the Ministry of Health (Minsa) reported 1,823 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and a total of 64 deaths from the same cause. The first contagion in Nicaragua was released on March 18, that is, 92 days have passed and on average 19.8 people have been infected per day and the case fatality rate has been 3.5 percent.

These difficulties that companies are facing due to not having access to rapid tests contrasts with the facilities that exist in the rest of Central America. In this regard, Aguerri said that in Guatemala and Honduras the population can do the Covid-19 screening tests for free and also the patient knows the results of it, that is, they do not hide the information from them. “In our case for three months we have insisted on the need to carry out these tests”, but for this the Government is required to authorize the private sector to enter them.

If the Nicaraguan private company had access to these tests, this “could contribute to reducing the loss of hours of work by up to 50 percent, on average the loss of hours of work is 14 percent where fewer tests have been performed versus 7 percent where these tests have been carried out the most ”, exemplifies Aguerri.

“Unfortunately, not only is there no availability of these tests, which do exist in Costa Rica and Honduras, so that the private sector can do and pay for them. Here, what has happened is that the doctors, by not having these tests, have than resorting to asking the person to do a number of tests “in order to somehow correctly medicate the patients, he explained.

Carmen Hilleprandt, director of the Nicaraguan Chamber of Commerce and Services. PHOTO / THE PRESS / Uriel Molina

There are other seasonal diseases to deal with

Carmen Hilleprandt, president of the Nicaraguan Chamber of Commerce and Service (CCSN) stated that the situation is more complicated in this rainy weather, because people are more prone to other diseases.

It may interest you: Ortega is financially isolated. IMF supports five Central American leaders in the fight against viruses and this is what it says about them

“We are in a rainy season that all tropical diseases, dengue, chikungunya, sika, HN1N1 come out, that has come to extreme protocols, however when someone has a flu they leave it at home, because they are afraid and since there are no rapid tests, it is not possible to know if it is the Covid, so they usually leave it at home for 15 days, ”Hilleprandt explained.

It is for this reason that Hilleprandt insists that the sector needs to have access to rapid tests because that way they could have greater control over the crisis that is taking place.

Sergio Maltez, President of Cadin. THE PRESS / ARCHIVE

Private company assumes the role of the State

On the other hand, Sergio Maltez, president of the Nicaraguan Chamber of Industries (Cadin) indicates that unlike the other countries in the region where governments support private companies, the opposite is true here.

“In Central America, facilities are being provided, the governments of other countries are helping, but not here, and that is why the private sector has to adopt its measures, but if we had a normal Ministry of Labor, companies would not have to assume subsidies Maltez said.

Guillermo Jacoby, president of the Association of Producers and Exporters of Nicaragua (APEN) warns that the provision of the INSS, not only affects the employer, but also the worker because a sick person at that time should be on subsidy or not on vacation.

“In the end, these measures harm the worker, because if you are sick the insurance does not recognize you and you have to ask for vacations or they do not pay you, (…) because companies are there to do business, not to assume health expenses that are already you pay a lot. If you get sick and the company does not pay you, there is not the irresponsible company, it is the Insurance, if the company does not pay you it is because it can not, “said Jacoby.

In fact, Aguerri exemplified the high cost to Nicaraguans of the fact that the government has so far not allowed to release the revenue from rapid molecular tests to detect Covid-19. Currently only the Minsa has the power to test, whose capacity is limited.

This has caused an average person to spend between 60 and 180 dollars to try to determine if they have Covid-19, an expense that increases if the doctor needs to assess whether they are free of the virus as treatment progresses. This raises the cost to over $ 250 and up.

“And that does not have a person with limited resources, here we believe that tests are done massively, that infections can be reduced in this way and that the private sector is allowed to access these tests, that we can buy those tests,” he emphasized. .