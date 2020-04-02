The hidden WWE messages on SmackDown

The WWE has been showing us in a sneaky way, a short video during the weekly shows. The hidden messages of the Wwe on Smackdown, that only if you have been very attentive to them, you have been able to realize. The first time these images appeared we could think that it could be a failure of the filmmakers. But if we have kept looking at it, we can deduce that this is not a failure and that what they may be plotting is a debut of a new wrestler, a return of a former wwe fighter or as a last option a return of an injured fighter who wants to give him a push.

Well, let’s focus on these 3 options. The most realistic is perhaps the last, it may be that they are plotting the return of a fighter who has been for an isolated time. The fighter that comes to mind is Mustafa Ali who, in addition to being a person who meets these characteristics, has clothing very similar to what is shown in the video. It is something that fits and that would be very good since Mustafa Ali was the person who was going to face Daniel Bryan for the wwe title, which had to be replaced by an injury he had in his knee and the massive support that Kofi had. Kingston, person for whom he was replaced.

Perhaps WWE wants to return the push that he finally did not have, and they make these videos to present us a new Ali with an improved character and with this they can propel him to the main event. It would be a very positive thing if this were the case since in-ring, Mustafa Ali is a person of a very high level, who usually gives great fights of constant action. I think it has the main event level and that it can make us enjoy a lot. If they build a good character, they can tell us good stories with the protagonist and raise the level of the weekly shows of Smackdown which lately are not being excellent.

Whatever it is, we know wwe is up to something with those hidden messages in the shows. Hopefully it is not something insignificant like other times such as the recent case of Liv Morgan, many promos in each show and then hardly have relevance. Hopefully this will serve to give a fighter a boost and take him to the top of WWE.

Don’t forget to follow Wrestling planet, the number one website of Wrestling in Spanish to not miss anything that happens in the world of Wrestling and all WWE News. Don’t miss a thing!

Remember that we offer you all the information about upcoming WWE events:

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.