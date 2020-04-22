With mobile phones from 20 years ago, we knew each other’s functionalities well, but since 2007 they got smart, with each passing year, each new version of their operating systems, adds more and more functions. And it’s easy to use a smartphone for a couple of years on a daily basis using just 30 – 40% of everything it’s capable of. For example, Did you know that iPhones have a hidden scanner function in one of their apps?

The hidden iPhone scanner

When Apple released iOS 11 in 2017 he took the opportunity to implement a scanner within the Notes applicationSo if you have an iPhone mobile from iOS 11, you have 3 years with a portable scanner in your pocket that you can use to scan documents and add a signature or manually sign a document on the iPhone, iPad or iPod touch. How does it work? So:

Scan a document with iPhone

Open or create a note.

Play the camera icon and then press Scan documents.

Place the document in the viewer from your device’s camera.

If the device is in Automatic mode, the document is will automatically scan. If you prefer scan it manually, press the fire button or one of the volume buttons.

Drag the corners to fit the scan to the page, then tap Keep scanned file.

You can add more scans to the document or press Save when you are finished.

Sign a document with iPhone

Press the document in the note.

Tap the up arrow icon, then tap Dialing.

To add your signature, tap the ‘+’ icon and then press the Signature icon. To sign a document manually, select the tool you want to use, and then sign with your finger or with an Apple Pencil and an iPad compatible.

Press OK.