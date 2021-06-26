The hidden reference to Captain America in his new trailer

This week a new preview of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings debuted, and it has given much to talk about

This week Marvel Studios has revealed a new trailer for Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, and with it, a lot of Easter eggs and first appearances. Highlighting in the return of Abomination, a character last seen in 2008 in The Incredible Hulk by Edward Norton, anticipating the already confirmed appearance of the character in the Disney + series, She Hulk. In fact, the villain apparently faces another familiar character in this scene: Doctor Strange’s partner, Wong.

It is in this scene that fans have been able to find another Easter egg, one that may or may not be Captain America’s shield. As Abomination charges through Wong’s runic shields, a shield can be seen on the right side of the screen. It is here that you can see what appears to be the shield of Captain America.

This is not the first time the shield has been turned into an easter egg

Captain America’s shield is not the first time we see it in the form of an easter egg, in Iron man 2, in this movie Tony Stark sees how palladium, an element that provides energy to the arc reactor in his chest, is poisoning him, later discovers that his father Howard had left him the keys to create a new type of energy since he would already have the necessary technology to do so. In the garage of his house he builds a system to create it with several tubes and uses what looks like a prototype of the shield to raise one of them.

Synopsis

Shang-Chi must confront his past after an encounter with the Ten Rings, the same terrorist group that is behind Tony Stark’s kidnapping in Iron Man. Shang-Chi must face the past that he thought he had left behind when he is attracted by the network of the mysterious organization of the Ten Rings.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham and Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham wrote the script for the film, which will hit theaters on September 3, 2021.