The hidden radars that fine for exceeding 30 km / h

The new city limits are off to a strong start. Announced at the same time a new speed control campaign, SocialDrive reveals many of the radars that already fine.

May 12, 2021 (10:10 CET)

The hidden radars that are already fined throughout Spain for exceeding 30 km / h in the city. Photos: SocialDrive.

New city limits, Y new fines that will begin to reach the drivers. And be careful, because this time it will be difficult to avoid them: it is already punished from 100 to 500 euros for overcoming the new limit of 20 km / h on roads and streets formed by a single platform of carriageway and sidewalk; for overcoming the new limit of 30 km / h on all single lane streets per direction of travel; and for overcoming the new limit of 50 km / h on urban roads with two or more lanes in each direction of traffic.

This is how tough the regulations have become in the city, as we are also verifying during the first hours of the entry into force of the new law. And is that the SocialDrive platform discover us now through their social networks many of the new radars that are already hiding in streets throughout Spain with limits of 30 km / h. From Palencia to Malaga, Zaragoza, Castro Urdiales or Cáceres, we give you just a few examples so that you can put the brakes on the streets if you don’t want to get a good fine.

Cáceres: mobile radar hidden in a van

The first example of SocialDrive takes us to the city of Cáceres. There, on the avenue of Germany, has been seen a new mobile radar attached to the hood of a camouflaged Renault Kangoo van. It is a velolaser “firing” on a street with a new limit of 30 km / h.

Cáceres now | Radar at 30km / h limit Velolaser anchored to the hood of a Kangoo 📌 Germany Avenue pic.twitter.com/RguB6548LA – SocialDrive (@SocialDrive_es) May 11, 2021

Radar behind container in Palencia

We continue towards Castilla y León and we stop at Palencia. There, on Avenida Campos Gótico, SocialDrive also reveals a rMobile adar with tripod, hidden behind a garbage container. Also the area is already limited to 30 km / h speed.

Palencia today 💥 Radar behind containers ⛔️ Limit 30km / h

📌 (New placement location)

Gothic fields avenue pic.twitter.com/ddBq9jJs0u – SocialDrive (@SocialDrive_es) May 11, 2021

Velolaser Radar in Malaga

We are now going to Andalusia, where in Malaga different speed cameras have been sighted. As the new Velolaser located in front of a car at the Ciudad Jardín sports center. Of course, the road already has a speed limit of 30 km / h.

Malaga today | Another radar at 30km / h limit Velolaser in front of the car at the Ciudad Jardín sports center pic.twitter.com/2TQE9arU1u – SocialDrive (@SocialDrive_es) May 11, 2021

Mobile radar in Cantabria

The radars tour of Spain now takes us to Cantabria, specifically to the locality of Castro Urdiales. There it has also been possible to see a hidden radar inside a camouflaged car, fining roads with a new limit of 30 km / h. A lot of caution.

Cantabria now | RADAR at 30km / h limit 📌 Castro Urdiales pic.twitter.com/KIvlYxgX3a – SocialDrive (@SocialDrive_es) May 12, 2021

Camouflaged radar on tripod in Zaragoza

We conclude this short sample tour in Aragon. Specifically, in the Camino San Gregorio, in Zaragoza, It has also been possible to see in the last hours a hidden tripod radar next to a camouflaged car. According to SocialDrive, the road also already has a 30 km / h limit.