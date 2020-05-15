The Briton was only confirmed at McLaren for the 2020 season

In yesterday’s statement, both Brown and Seidl took their continuity for granted.

Lando Norris will continue at McLaren for the 2021 season of Formula 1, according to the statement that the Woking team issued yesterday to announce the arrival of Daniel Ricciardo as a substitute for Carlos Sainz.

Yesterday was turned into a “bomb” hurricane. Ferrari announced the hiring of Carlos Sainz for the next two years and McLaren also made the arrival of Daniel Ricciardo official as a substitute for the Spanish.

But in this maelstrom of press releases there is a piece of news that went a bit unnoticed: the continuity of Lando Norris at McLaren for the 2021 season as Daniel Ricciardo’s partner.

It should be remembered that the British pilot was only confirmed for the 2020 season when he signed his renewal last year. However, the words of Zak Brown and Andreas Seidl drop that Lando will line up with Ricciardo in 2021.

The American escaped that Ricciardo will be “with Lando” next year, while the German went on to affirm that both will be teammates.

“Signing Daniel is another step forward in our long-term plan and will bring an exciting new dimension to the team, alongside Lando. This is good news for our team, partners and, of course, our fans,” said Zak Brown. to announce the signing of Ricciardo.

“Daniel has already won races and his experience, commitment and energy will be invaluable to McLaren in our mission to return to the top of the grid. With Daniel and Lando as teammates, I believe we have two drivers who will continue to enthuse our fans and they will help the team grow, “said Andreas Seidl.

Of course, it was an open secret, since Lando Norris comes from McLaren’s young drivers program and is his big bet for the future. But the ‘confirmation’, even if indirectly, came yesterday.

UPDATE 19:20

Lando Norris himself has made it official that he will be a McLaren driver for another year. “In case you missed it, I will drive for McLaren in 2021”, he assured via social networks.

