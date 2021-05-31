The hidden message in Zara’s labels that has been revealed by its shop assistants

Clothing labels are full of information that, in most cases, goes unnoticed by the owners of those garments. In the case of Zara, Inditex’s flagship brand, a stir has been generated on social networks as a result of some geometric symbols that can be seen on their labels, and whose meaning is unknown to the general public.

Specifically, the symbols that can be seen on their labels are triangles, circles and squares, which has aroused the curiosity of many customers and users of social networks.

One of the theories that have circulated among fans of the chain has been that the symbol identify how each garment fits, an “urban legend” about which there is no official explanation, as stated by Carmeron, author of the blog Devil wears Zara, on her Instagram account.

“We must learn this new code to get the size right, yes or yes? Because I, who still have a hard time understanding the laundry label, I don’t know if I’m ready for it, “he joked in a post on the social network.

Later, the blogger revealed the meaning of these symbols thanks to the confession that several shop assistants have made in the comments of their publication.

“Each symbol indicates the section of the garment: triangle is Trafaluc, circle is Woman and square is Basic, “he clarified.” This is how workers identify the section, “wrote a Zara saleswoman in the comments.