The Government of the City of Buenos Aires decreed the mandatory use of “protection elements that cover the mouth, nose and chin” in means of transport, shops and public offices, in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The global coronavirus pandemic COVID-19 generated that Thousands of health professionals and doctors from all over the planet will work against the clock with the aim of finding the best way to combat the spread of the virus.

However, We should not feel invincible by wearing a chinstrap. Joyce Ehrlinger, an assistant professor at the University of Washington, wrote that “All designs have unintended consequences.”

Despite wearing a chinstrap, Social distance must continue to be respected: masks could be creating a false sense of security in people.

Over time, Wearing a mask in public will only make us more comfortable with going outside. Although we use chinstrap in our day to day to “try” to return to normality, we must know that This is a security measure that must be complemented by social distancing.

Furthermore, J. Edward Russo, a member of Cornell University’s Field of Cognitive Studies, talks about a “Bias” in information and that we must focus on our behavior. “People who have not been personally affected by the coronavirus or do not know someone who has had the disease may feel that it is abstract and not relevant to their daily behaviors,” explains Russo.

The specialists agreed from the outset that the virus, that has already infected more than 4 million people worldwide, it is transmitted mainly through tiny particles of no more than 0.005 millimeters that spread when an infected person cough, sneeze, or speak.

We must wear a mask if we go out and also distance ourselves socially to reduce the chances of spreading the virus.