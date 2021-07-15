The Hidden Brain Benefits of Learning a New Skill (Regardless of Your Age)

Fiona is learning Japanese. To do this, use an app for about 20 minutes each day.

“It’s difficult … but satisfying,” he tells the BBC. “I have been practicing Japanese for the last five days and at first you learn by repetition. It’s interesting and fun, and it helps me break the routine “

Learning something new can be very beneficial, both for your emotional state as for your physical and mental state.

“When you’re stressed, embarking on a new activity may be the last thing you want to do. But several studies suggest that it can help reduce your stress levels “, explains Dr. Michael Mosley on his BBC Radio 4 Just One Thing program.

“In fact, in a study in which several participants were asked to learn something new and others to do something relaxing, it was the first group who experienced a greater reduction in their stress levels,” explains the doctor and journalist.

The state of “brain flow”

According to Mosley, doing a task that forces you to focus on the present moment can have similar benefits to practicing mindfulness.

“Our nervous system is only capable of processing a limited amount of information at a time. When you are completely absorbed in something, you put the outside world on hold. This is called flow ”(flow, in Spanish).

The state of brain flow -the sensation of flow- was first identified by the Hungarian-American psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi in 1988.

It is a phase between action and consciousness in which our performance increases and creativity appears.

The state of “flow” or “brain flow” is the root of creativity. (Photo: .)

“The effects of cerebral flow are similar to meditation: it calms the fight or flight reaction (a physiological response to the perception of harm or threat) that keeps our body in a constant state of stress, ”says Mosley.

“And, as if this weren’t enough, when you practice a hobby you enjoy, your brain releases a chemical called dopamine, our natural antidepressant ”, adds the doctor.

“But it’s not just about taking care of your mental health. Learning something new can change how you think and how you feel. And it is an excellent exercise for your brain because it forges new neural patterns that help to develop new brain connections, increasing your brain capacity ”.

The advantages of learning a language

Learning any new activity, be it painting, cooking, or surfing, can improve the functioning of your brain.

And of all the new activities that you can develop, one stands out: learning a new language.

“Learn a language activates an extensive neural network ”, Mosley explains.

Navigating between different sounds, words, concepts, and social and grammatical norms increases blood flow and connections throughout the brain. Studies show that, in fact, change your brain, increasing the number of nerve cells and the connections between them ”.

The doctor says it can even increase your intelligence, but only if you at least practice learning that new language for at least five hours a week.

Physical, mental and social

Alan Gow is Professor of Psychology at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, Scotland. Study the impact that learning new skills can have on our brain.

“What we have been doing in recent years is asking several people to develop a new activity – such as learning a language, signing up for a computer course or doing something more creative or artistic – after having passed a series of psychological and cognitive tests” says the teacher.

“The new activity must be something they have never done before, and they will develop it during three months before repeating the tests ”.

And the conclusion of his analysis, says Gow, is that “our brain becomes more active when we try a new challenge ”.

By facing new challenges you are helping your brain. (Photo: .)

“What we explore here is the idea of ​​how the combination of the social, the physical and the mental can be beneficial to our thinking ability.”

“It is never too late”

Gow Says Learning New Skills Can Help Regenerate Brain Cells at any age.

“It is never too late,” explains the psychologist. “And the longer you do it, the greater the benefits.”

“In fact, there are studies that say that brain capacities most affected by age – such as speed of thought – are probably the ones that benefit the most” from learning a new skill.

Regarding memory, Gow points out that “there are many different aspects.”

“As we get older, we find it more difficult to retain new memories (short-term memory) and also transfer them to long-term memory. Most people also experience a decline in thinking skills with age ”, adds the specialist.

“It is never too late to learn something new,” says psychologist Alan Gow. (Photo: .)

All of these mental abilities can improve when we learn a new skill over a sustained period of time.

“Now we live longer, and we have a fantastic opportunity to take advantage of that time with positive, motivating, stimulating, and engaging activities; to learn things that we have never done before ”.

“Not only for the mere pleasure of making them, but also for the possibility that they bring us benefits during those years, and live longer and healthier lives.

You are interested in:

What is the best age to learn a language (and why it is never too late to do it)

Elderly man becomes an example to follow after continuing his studies through the Internet

Now you can receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download our app and activate them so you don’t miss our best content.

Do you already know our YouTube channel? Subscribe!