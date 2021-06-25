The ‘hesitation’ that Dani Olmo suffers from Croatia: “We love you, but you’re going home”

The footballer of the Spanish team and Leipzig with past at Dinamo Zagreb, Dani Olmo, was exultant after learning that Croatia will be Spain’s next rival in the European Championship. This was expressed in the Croatian portal Jutarnji. “I’m happy, vey happy! How could I not be? We qualify for the round of 16 and we will do so playing against Croatia! For me it is a big and really special match, something that I will remember for a lifetime“, he highlights.

Dani Olmo’s phone has been on fire since it was learned that Spain and Croatia would face each other in the round of 16. He laughs and assures that he received many messages from the Balkan country throughout the day yesterday. “Well, I got hundreds of messages. Some write: ‘Dani, we love you, but you’re going home on Monday ‘. Others put: ‘Ay Dani, we don’t even know how to cheer you up‘. My phone fumes. It’s wonderful that I have such a beautiful memory from Croatia, that Dinamo fans still think of me. “

Olmo explains the good relationship he maintains with the members of Monday’s rival: “I have many friends in the Croatian national team, hence this feeling that is so special and difficult to describe. Of course, I am a very good colleague of all the Dinamo players who play for Croatia, but I also know all the other players on the Croatian national team. Why? Well, when Croatia trained in Maksimir (Dinamo headquarters) before their matches, I always showed up and that’s how I met everyone. I knew that one day, as a member of the Spanish national team, I would play against Croatia. “