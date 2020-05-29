The Pedro Sánchez government navigate to Nta flips ’. The improvisation of the Social Communist Executive is demonstrated by events such as that of the Junta de Andalucía, who hesitated when reporting on the move from Malaga and Granada to phase 1, beginnings of May. “They told us one thing by phone and, minutes later, they announced another at a press conference,” sources close to the Andalusian Government slide.

The first time that Ministry of Health had to submit the study of the pass from Malaga and Granada to phase 1, from the Government reported, at first, that neither of the two provinces advanced in the de-escalation. Then they called again to say that they had decided to rectify and that yes they would access the long-awaited phase 1. However, already at a press conference, the Andalusian Government saw astonished how the director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies of the Ministry of Health, Fernando Simón, denied the pass to the Andalusian provinces.

Malaga and Granad, to phase 2

The Government of Pedro Sánchez has announced this Thursday that Malaga and Granada will equalize starting next Monday with the rest of the provinces of Andalusia, a petition that had been demanding the Junta de Andalucía for weeks. “They have presented a very good evolution”Simon has pointed out.

“We have a very good evolution of the data,” said Fernando Simón at a press conference, who says he made these decisions “thanks to the efforts of the entire population and the health system.” “Data arrives faster and on time, so we make earlier decisions”, has continued explaining the director of the Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies of the Ministry of Health.

“This week, after having received the applications, which were received much earlier than the previous week, which has allowed for more detailed work with the autonomous communities,” he explained before communicating that the whole of Andalusia is in phase 2.