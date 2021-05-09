The heroic moment a police officer saved the life of the wounded Hispanic girl in Times Square

On Saturday afternoon the sound of bullets broke into one of the best-known tourist areas in the world: Times square. A man opened fire among the passers-by who are slowly returning after the epidemic of the COVID-19 and injured two women and a Hispanic girl who was waiting to enter a toy store.

In the stories that emerge from the news, the image of a heroine police officer emerged and the evidence remained on video.

A shocking video shows a policewoman heroically running with Sky Martinez in the arms, the Hispanic girl who was wounded during the shooting.

Whether they’re rushing toward the danger to help save a little girl or rushing home to family after their tour this #MothersDay – the dedication of NY’s Finest knows no bounds.

pic.twitter.com/fMM384Mb7O – Deputy Commissioner John Miller (@NYPDDCPI) May 9, 2021

The incident started at 4:55 pm. Amid the confusion, the uniformed woman runs to the ambulance on Broadway, as the images show.

“The officers risked their lives to save the girl and bring her to safety. They were celebrating Mother’s Day. The dedication of the NYPD was put to the test “Police Commissioner John Miller said on Twitter Sunday.

The police who appear in the video have not been publicly identified, although many users claim that she is a real-life heroine.

Skye was one of the three people who were injured during the shooting, which according to the first versions was triggered by a dispute between a man who sold illegal merchandise and other subjects.

Police have identified Farrakhan muhammad like the man who shot on the street and wounded others. He is a fugitive and allegedly tried to kill his own brother.

Farrakhan Muhammad. (Photo: NYPD)

The little Skye Martinez is from Brooklyn and was injured in the left leg while waiting with her family to enter a toy store. He is at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan and is recovering satisfactorily, as the injuries were not life-threatening.

“She is quite strong”, her aunt told the New York Post Danae Romero 16 years old and who was present at the time of the shooting.

Romero recalled that his niece never complained despite having been wounded with a bullet.

“Even when she noticed that she had been hurt, when we were in the corner, she did not cry”Danae said.

The police released the image of Muhammad as the main suspect and hope to find his whereabouts shortly.

What happened?

A shooting in the city of New York left two women and a four-year-old girl injured.

The shooting was registered in Times Square, near 44 Street and Seventh Avenue in Manhattan around 5:00 p.m. local time, according to police.

“Due to a police investigation, avoid 44 Street and 7th Avenue in Manhattan. Expect police presence in Times Square and residual traffic delays in the surrounding area “the NYPD said on their Twitter account.