The heroic feat of Chase, the 7-year-old boy who saved his father and sister after swimming for an hour

A 7-year-old boy swam for an hour, sometimes floating on your back so as not to get tired, and asked for help in the first house he saw to rescue his father and 4-year-old sister after an incident on a boat on the St. Johns River, in the city of Jacksonville, in North Florida.

Local media reported this Monday of the heroic day of Chase Poust, which had to To swim against the current to save himself and his family.

The boy’s father, Steven Poust, told the press that last Friday he anchored his boat in the water while fishing and his children swam around.

Chase said that while they were in the water his sister Abigail, who was wearing a life jacket, got loose from the boat due to a strong current and he let go to go for her, but the current began to carry them away.

Their father rushed to save them and told Chase to try to swim upstream, to shore.

“I told them both that I loved them because I wasn’t sure what was going to happen“said the father with a broken voice.

Chase continued to swim to shore, explaining that he swam doggy style and then floated on his back to keep from getting tired.

“The current was going in the opposite direction to the boat and the shore, so it was very difficult to swim in that direction“Chase said.

The boy related that once he reached the shore he ran to the nearest house to call for help.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, the Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission helped rescue this family.

“I screamed for help at the top of my lungs”, Poust said.

Authorities say neither Chase nor his father were required to wear a life jacket because the law applies to children under the age of 6 for a small boat like the one they were on.