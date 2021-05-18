The heroic action of a man who saved a baby from falling from a sixth floor

Heroes without capes daily walk the streets of the world, because thanks to their cunning but above all, thanks to their sense of humanity they save the lives of others without caring if they put their own at risk.

An example of this is the video that is circulating on social networks and that was captured a few days ago in the province of Hunan, in China, where a man did everything humanly possible to save a 2-year-old baby from what appeared to be certain death.

In the video you can clearly see the baby who was left hanging face down between the bars of a window of an apartment that is located in a sixth floor.

The minor’s parents would have left their daughter alone for a couple of minutes inside the room, so they did not notice when she climbed onto the back of an armchair next to a window.

The baby lost her balance, causing a part of his body would be left hanging from the protective railing that they had put in the window.

A neighbor of the place noticed what was happening and immediately climbed to the sixth floor on a ledge to stop the girl and thus prevent her from falling.

This heroic neighbor held up a toddler hanging partially out of a window outside the 6th storey of a building. pic.twitter.com/IXuuWqwCP2 – SCMP News (@SCMPNews) May 13, 2021

Immediately, someone called the emergency services and firefighters arrived 10 minutes later to carry out rescue maneuvers. The emergency services had to cut the bars of the protection to free the baby, who came out safely from the incident.

You are interested in:

The incredible action of a man who saved a baby by falling from a twelfth floor

Boy is dragged by giant kite and suffers multiple broken arms