Lion.- 30 years ago, the Beast began to experience three years of euphoria.

It was when we met a coach who was looking to make his way with a generation of footballers who wanted to walk with him.

Víctor Manuel Vucetich giving directions in the final against Puebla. MexSport.

From the darkness of the Second Division to the brilliance of a First Division title that is 28 years old today. It is easy to say, but you need grams of will, kilos of constancy and tons of illusions.

For some it was the first real opportunity to show professionalism, for others it was the last. Great combination for success.

On June 3, 1990 the horizon was seen with the ascent. On June 7, 1992, glory with the title.

The Lion that returned to First in 1990 was made up of 15 Leonese, while in the Lion of the crown of ’92 there were nine born in our city: Alejandro Murillo, Humberto González, Ricardo Rayas, Alfredo Murguía, Jaime López, Ricardo Enríquez, Martín Peña, Benedicto Bravo and Juan Andrade.

From oblivion to glory

Season 89-90 began for the Lion with the uncertainty generated by the lack of budget seasoned by the punishment of a hobby that had lost hope after living two Second tournament.

Victor Vucetich arrived and shaped the Lion with a good number of Leon. It was not an easy tournament, neither on or off the court.

The team that ascended in 1990. Special.

Highs and lows of game touching the limits of the Liguilla and those of the elimination. Some Greens living on the walls of the stadium, others in their homes and all without being able to sleep because of the payments that were intermittent and then absent.

It was rated second in the group and seventh overall. Players claimed their payouts aware that winning was also their best bet.

A long but successful Liguilla was reached in the final against the super leader of Tijuana. Goals from ‘Peñita’, ‘Turru’ and ‘Poncharelo’, triumph and return to Primera.

It is a great pleasure to have been in that group that in the majority were from Leon, we suffered in payments, but having achieved that important thing was the most and more for having participated with a goal in Tijuana, I do not change it for nothing, “says Juan ‘ Poncharelo ‘Andrade.

In the Fiera the Leonese prevailed and also those destined to be idols arrived.

Narrowly

Season 90-91 was one of promotion, albeit unfair. A total of 16 wins and 9 draws, not bad for a team that returned to the lights. La Fiera was out of the party despite being the sixth general, but third in his group. Morelia finished in 13th place and did qualify. This injustice caused the regulation to be changed.

Tita, the great reinforcement of the Lion in 1991. MexSport.

However, the feeling left by the Lion of Vucetich was pleasant. In the stadium the goals roared, the youth of the promotion matured and other names were already shouted: Marquinho, ‘Chato’, Fuentes and not to say ‘Tita’, ‘Tita’, Tita ’.

Idols and leoneses

Season 91-92, crazy. Fourth overall, Pumas was dethroned in Liguilla, he dramatically beat Cruz Azul and went to agony to overcome the Puebla in the Final.

The Greens celebrate the victory over Puebla. MexSport.

That June 7, we all shouted Turrubiates’ goal and celebrated Rivera’s own goal. The hubbub in the ‘Glorioso’ bathed by green and white flags and in the streets it was time to sound the horn, to paint the car asking for presidents to Vuce, ‘Tita’, ‘Turru’ … Zermeño!

“It was very important to have had an achievement with the team in my city, with my people, with my family, we were many young people wanting to do something, young people from León who felt the colors and the shield and who even played without paying,” he says. now Beto González.

A generation that marked an era were three years of euphoria that left behind three and a half decades of drought in the League between the already deserving of the seventies and the dark passages of the eighties.

The dedication of the people, they lived with us that great happiness and that is one of the things that as players we will not forget, the full stadium, the flags … being champion in the First Division is unmatched, “recalls Alfredo ‘Tena’ Murguía.

Then, as if it were an exclusive script for the Fiera, history would repeat itself: a promotion and a title thanks to another generation of golden years.

