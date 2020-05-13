© ANGELA WEISS

In several cities, such as New York, there is pressure to avoid rent collection.

Although one of the key aspects of Heroes Law (H.R. 6800), presented Tuesday by Democrats in the House of Representatives, is the economic aid of between $ 1,200 and $ 6,000 dollars to families, there are other benefits that would help the economy.

Among the aspects to highlight are the insurance extension unemployment, as well as expand food assistance and provide additional relief controls; prohibit debt collection for 120 days and suspend negative credit reports, highlighted the Responsible Loan Center (CRL).

“The HEROES Act would help prevent families from losing their homes and prevent an avalanche of debt that threatens to harm them”, indicated Ashley Harrington, director and principal advisor of (CRL).

The Democrats’ plan, presented by the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi (California) would also allow extend the moratorium on foreclosures and evictions to cover all homeowners and tenants, including people living in privately backed mortgage properties; in addition to providing options mortgage leniency affordable for homeowners.

Immigrant families would benefit as it aims to remove restrictions on attendance, something that has been criticized for the CARES law by not allowing support for mixed couples, that is, US citizens married to undocumented immigrants.

“The HEROES Law would help protect the communities and families most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects from economic devastation”, affirms the expert, who highlights the benefits on basic services, such as housing. “The bill provides significant support to tenants to ensure that families can stay in their space.”

The plan would help extend student loan relief to all federal lenders; provide assistance to students who have been defrauded by their universities and to date have been denied relief by the Department of Education.

Harrington also highlights the benefits for organizations that work with vulnerable groups.

“The law begins to open the Paycheck Protection Program to smaller companies and non-profit organizations, including those belonging to people of color who were largely excluded from this program,” said the expert.

The proposal seeks to improve the Paycheck Protection Program by reserving funds for community development financial institutions, which require the collection of demographic data and greater transparency, specifically allocating funds to companies with ten or fewer employees, and extending the period covered to that more companies can access loans.

The plan will be approved this Friday in the House of Representatives, but could face problems in the Senate, where the Republicans lead, who – however – do not close the door to a new project of economic aid.

The Democratic minority, led by Chuck schumer (New York) lobbying for Republicans, led by Mitch McConnell, don’t bury the new plan.

“The American people need their government to act firmly, decisively, and prudently, and this new legislation is the urgent and necessary response that this crisis demands.”Schumer said.

The Democrat criticized McConnell, who calls the proposal “a wish list” from the House.

“It is so predictable that the Republican leader would oppose the bill before seeing what it contains. And now that it is so necessary for so many Americans, it is predictable that Republicans will just say ‘no,” the New York senator lamented.

Sign up to receive our free newsletter in your email.