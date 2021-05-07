the hero the Marvel Cinematic Universe needs

Sam Wilson / Falcon (Anthony Mackie) is the new Captain America. He is after a process in which he defeated what seemed like a traditional version of the hero. John Walker / US Agent (Wyatt Russell) carried the shield long enough to make it clear that the endowment of the heroic changed. To show that the Marvel Cinematic Universe It is much more than laboratory accidents and mysterious powerful ones. In all his humility as an ordinary man who must face a mission, the character changed Marvel and its narrative throughout the Disney Plus Falcon and the Winter Soldier series.

Has a new era arrived at Marvel? Perhaps the answer is not so simple in a franchise created for pure entertainment. But we have the first signs. One of the most profitable and popular sagas in cinema began its phase 4 in the middle of an unprecedented worldwide circumstance. One that, in addition, supports the expectations of the study in the medium and long term.

What audience will a franchise have to deal with amid the commercial ravages of the coronavirus? What will one of the most famous sagas have to do to survive indifference?

Sam Wilson, a humble hero

It has been more than a year since a Marvel movie has been released in theaters. A few days ago, the studio released a “trailer trailers” with the future of the franchise. From the long-awaited Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings to a glimpse of Eternals, video is pure entertainment.

Marvel Studios celebrates its films also showed a clear preview of what we can expect three years from now. That includes the sequel to Black Panther and Captain Marvel 2, now known simply as The marvels. But the most striking thing is that the quick tour ends with the phrase “See you at the movies!”

Not everything is so simple. Marvel is moving in another direction And he does it precisely with a superhero who has the mission of reflecting the times. How to achieve that in an essentially fantastic universe?

Sam wilson, who does not carry the super soldier serum in his veins, who has a family, debts, rational and ethical concerns, is the answer. After the long succession of robots, aliens and wizards, the enemies became double agents and domestic terrorists. They became the specters of a claustrophobic and traumatized society. From fantasy to action, the new Marvel has room for everyday pains.

He has a place for regrets, for worldly worries that until now seemed far away from superheroes. Wanda maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) battles a duel as painful as it is suffocating. Sam wilson you must bear a burden for what you are not prepared to shoulder. They both achieve an atonement and a redemption.

But Sam did something else too. It showed problems that until now the Marvel Cinematic Universe had left to the periphery. He left them on the table and faced the world that the pandemic, the American political swing and the future bequeathed to the franchise.

A hero with a complex destiny

Disney Plus

“Nobody wants to see a black Captain America,” he says. Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly). He is one of the super soldiers the US Army used to test the serum’s true potential. But instead of wearing a shield and becoming a hero, he was locked up and mistreated. The character, enraged and full of bitterness, is a metaphor for what happens in the background. What cuts through the nuance and fear of something entirely new at Marvel: political reality.

Bradley and Sam, sitting across from each other, discuss racism for the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And without any dissimulation. The ancient soldier He asks Sam if he thinks it possible for “them” to accept a Captain America who does not have “blue eyes and blond hair.” It is a socially relevant, hard question that suddenly makes Marvel face reality.

The series is full of little innuendos that appeal to the world on the other side of the screen. A police officer asks Bucky if “that black man” who is with him is bothering him. The same in the long conversation of Karli Morgenthau with Sam. Who are Marvel’s new enemies?

After the murder of George FloydFrom the US electoral tension and the profound change in cultural discourse, film culture had to react. And Marvel did it with a character who began by rejecting the legacy that was tended to him to accept it without reservation.

The time is ripe for a black Captain America. As always, the world of comics is much faster than the rest of the arts and has already shown it. But the arrival of a man whose greatest heroic attribute is the integrity it’s all a message.

Since the first Captain America, whose cover shows the hero beating Hitler, Marvel had not returned to the political arena with such force. Black Panther (2018) was a celebration. Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the forthcoming fourth Captain America movie is a celebration of that mighty past.

Apparently, the new phase Marvel will be closer to the real world than it has ever been before.

