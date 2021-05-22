The “hero” Enzo Pérez’s shirt shines in the River Plate museum



Enzo Pérez was awarded as the best of the match against Sante Fe.

Photo: Juan Ignacio Roncoroni / Getty Images

The news of the week in South American football was River Plate’s heroic victory over Santa Fe in the Copa Libertadores. The millionaires showed up to the game with only 11 players, since the majority of the campus tested positive for COVID-19. The figure was Enzo Pérez, a midfielder who, while injured, played as a goalkeeper and won the player of the match. His goalkeeper jersey went down in history: shines in the Club Atlético River Plate Museum, Trophies and History Area.

“The story instead“: This is how the museum presented its new valuable object. Unfortunately, the shirt will still not be able to be appreciated closely by the fans, since the venue will remain closed at least until June 11, with the intention of maximizing prevention measures against COVID-19.

📍🏛 The story instead. 🧤2️⃣4️⃣ pic.twitter.com/GxRW0pzGUG – River Museum (@MuseoRiver) May 21, 2021

Enzo Pérez’s performance will be remembered, beyond the fact that he did not have spectacular saves – he needed more – the character to assume the responsibility of risking more his physique in a position as demanding as that of an archer, which is not his usual position, speaks of competitiveness and honor of the player. It is already part of the most beautiful history of River Plate.

What a performance from Enzo Perez 👑pic.twitter.com / WUnQApy7e8 – Goal (@goal) May 20, 2021

