The helmet, mandatory for those under 18 years of age and rider …

The Madrid City Council will take a further step in the regulation of bicycles and scooters and will oblige all minors and riders to wear helmets.

May 17, 2021 (12:00 CET)

The Madrid City Council could force minors to wear a compulsory bicycle and scooter helmet. Photo: iStock

The presence of scooters and electric bicycles in cities it is increasing, which is forcing different legislators to regulate, perhaps somewhat slowly, its use. The Town councils had been the main responsible for carrying out this regulation before the lack of general state regulations.

The DGT, however, it applied from January of this same year 2021 a series of important news that affect all users of scooters and electric bicycles, which were now considered vehicles for all intents and purposes and their drivers are obliged to comply with the rules of the road. For example, this regulation prohibited the circulation of this type of VMP (personal mobility vehicles) on the sidewalks.

The mandatory helmet use It remains a issue that remains unspecified. But beware, if you are from Madrid, you ride a bicycle or electric scooter and you are a minor or have children under 18 years -or “rider” -, attentive to the new regulations that are being developed in the Madrid town hall. The portal 20minutos.es anticipate that Madrid City Council is preparing a new Sustainable Mobility Ordinance for this summer.

Madrid minors traveling with an electric bicycle or scooter must wear a mandatory helmet very soon. Photo: iStock

Among the novelties, it will be established that minors are obliged to wear a helmet if they use a bicycle or electric scooter on the streets of Madrid. Until now, the regulations only forced it to those under 16 years of age; starting in the summer, 16 and 17 year olds could also be involved. In addition, the “riders”, Those in charge of delivering food and goods at home by bicycle or VMP, they will also be obliged.

Remember that, in long-distance use, the helmet is mandatory for all users in the city of Madrid. In addition, companies that are conducting a economic activityLike those who carry out guided tourist visits (on a Segway, for example), they are obliged to take out compulsory civil liability insurance and to wear a helmet on a compulsory basis.

Some organizations in the capital comment on their rejection of this initiative in 20minutos.es, explaining that this type of measure “discourages” or “disincentives” the use of this type of vehicle. The objective of the City Council is that of reduce road accidents and protect the most vulnerable groups.