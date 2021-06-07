The helicopter crashed! Televisa star at risk | Pixabay

Like a miracle! That is how one of the great stars of Televisa, Eduardo Salazar, saw the fact that the helicopter in which he was transferred crashed and got out of the situation with flying colors. The famous war correspondent confessed to Yordi Rosado one of the key moments in his life.

Lalo Salazar was invited to the YouTube program of the former member of Otro Rollo and in it he related that after years of being a correspondent for Televisa newscasts in a helicopter and being in it daily, narrowly and ending his life on an aircraft after retiring from this activity.

The famous reporter shared with Rosado that he left the news to cover the journalistic area in the six-year term of former Mexican President Vicente Fox Quesada and it was in that job that he almost finished not only his career, but everything.

Salazar related that when the press traveled, they took off after the presidential plane and also landed after the president and it was on this occasion that he thought it would all end. He shared that when they were close to starting to descend to land, something happened and the board marked yellow, he managed to observe and knew that things were not right.

The reporter from Televisa He said that the pilot’s ability surprised him, because when he saw that the aircraft was out of control, he placed it into a dive, to avoid making sudden movements and when it was just a short time before landing, he reestablished it, falling “from a seat.”

Eduardo Salazar He told Yordi that he cried, because he thought it would be the end and hugged the pilot, thanking him that he saved his life and praised his feat. He added that he had no consequence of the landing, since he decided not to be static at the time of it.

Lalo, who shared credits with Jacobo Zabludovsky and Joaquín López Dóriga, also confessed that being a war correspondent was always a dream for him and although it cost him many experiences and previous troubles, he managed to achieve his dream.