As time goes by, we have been discovering some curious facts that were present in ‘The Rise of Skywlaker’, but that they had gone unnoticed before our eyes, so one more has emerged and revealed that Dark Rey’s lightsaber was similar to Darth Vader’s, which was a great reference to this powerful Sith.

The last episode of ‘Star Wars’, had all the elements to become a new cult movie, However, everything was in an attempt and ended up being a new disappointment for the followers of this universe, since instead of worrying about giving a worthy closure to the saga, he only took care to repair the mistakes he left behind, ‘The Last Jedi’.

This is why Disney has used novels and comics to make sense of what we saw in the new trilogy, And now a new data has emerged that connects Rey with the fearsome Darth Vader and that is that from the beginning, Abrams wanted that the lightsaber that was going to handle the Sith version of this Jedi, had a certain resemblance to the one used by the Sith in the original trilogy.

One of the most anticipated sequences of the new trilogy, was the one that would show the appearance of a Sith King, however, the scene lasted less than a minute so we didn’t have time to analyze all the details of this character well, but thanks to the designer, Matthew Savage shared the concept art of this Sith, we have known what his lightsaber really looked like.

When Savage was designing Dark Rey’s weapon, Abrams asked him to include elements that were present in Darth Vader’s lightsaber in his design, reason why the saber ended up becoming a tribute to this villain, unfortunately, the scene ended in the oblivion of the fans and this element was kept secret until now.

This is how it was revealed that Dark Rey’s lightsaber was similar to Darth Vader’s, Something that would certainly have been liked by fans if it had been given a greater context and presence in the film, even Kyo Ren could be jealous of this villain, but neither Disney nor Abrams knew how to exploit this aspect that gave for more.