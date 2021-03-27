They take it as a joke, but because it is their way of being. Of course, it seems that comedy is not something that goes in the genes. Or, at least, ask Silvia Abril and Andreu Buenafuente, who have had a daughter who, as the actress from Father explains, there is only one or Under the same roof, is “the height of two clowns” .

It’s definitely monologue material. In a recent interview for XL Semanal to present The Fantastic Hormiguets, an adventure book for the youngest of the house, The comedian explained how they take home the fact that they have gotten a little girl so little given to jokes.

“I thought she was going to be my great ally … And no! We have gotten quite a demanding girl when it comes to laughing: the height of two clowns is that we have gotten a serious daughter “, April explains about the queen of the house, born on November 28, 2012 and who they were going to name Abril to start and end in the same way, an idea that, in view, they finally discarded.

This eight-year-old “teenage boy”, as Silvia defines her, keeps asking her to stop the humor a little bit from time to time. “He tells me, ‘Mom, stop fooling around all the time,'” He confesses between jokes, as well as that they have come out quite a snitch.

Silvia Abril’s book “is inspired by her and her three best friends, Sara, Júlia and Nerea”, of which the first is “a devourer”, but the other two “have a harder time”, hence the humorist recalls with grace that a few days ago fathers and daughters were spending time together and Joana got out of bed and said: “Júlia is not reading, she is just pretending to read.”

Like the girls in the book, your daughter doesn’t have a smart phone yet either. “Without a mobile phone and without too much passion for screens,” adds her mother, who thinks that since Joana is an only child, the best thing is for her to be “surrounded by family and friends, and enjoy nature “, as he explained in an interview in El Periódico.

And by the way she succeeds: “They call her Mowgli. She wears the same bangs and when she sees a tree she has to climb. I am a little fearful mother, very permissive. I want her to explore her limits. I like brave children, with self-esteem and security “.

Abril explains that she also likes what is normal in other boys and girls her age, like painting, but if she likes something, it is that she is “very dancing” and with her friends. “choreographies, plays, magic are invented …”Apart from the fact that Joana has per se “a brutal capacity for adaptation”. In other words, the show gene is already there.

“I’ve taught Joana since she was little to laugh at herself. A child without a sense of ridicule can never be hurt “, argues Abril, who recognizes that having been the victim of insults for “being chubby” when she was little and what they called a “boy” leaving her unable to go to the girls’ bathroom at school, now her daughter tries to “instill empathy in her as well “.

Abril, who is 49 years old, and Andreu, 56, fell in love in 2007, after working together for a long time, but their age was not an impediment to having a daughter, although at first “there was no way”. After four years and several specialists later, she did not get pregnant.

“I was an age, but that does not have to be a definite problem,” she explains now with resignation, as well as that thanks to a friend she met the psychoneuroimmunologist Xevi Verdaguer who discovered that an intolerance to gluten was affecting her reproductive system. It was eliminating him from the diet and within a month they were already waiting for Joana.

That has not prevented the humorist, however, from reflecting on being a mother: “Motherhood placed me in a shady place. Everything was happening in front of me. Suddenly, you must fight for a space that your children take from you. I stopped reading and so many other things. At the same time, his love has nurtured us. But now that she is autonomous, I am rescuing our relationship with Andreu from before we had it. “

For this reason, perhaps, he has not seen his love diminish: “I admired him a lot, he made me laugh, and he became my boss … And that’s it! After a few years, oysters !, we fell in love. And We have been together for fourteen years. How strong! And I am going to say something very repi: every year I love this man more. I am very in love with Andreu “.